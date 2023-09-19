BREAKING
‘Absolute carnage’ at Butlin’s as flooding shuts down resort all week
Millions to miss out on Covid booster as NHS slashes eligibility
Three people in UK test positive for bacterial disease spreading in dogs
Man suffers knife wound to chest at theme park
39% of children can't see a dentist - and it's worse for adults
BBC, ITV, Channel 4 and Channel 5 announce smart TV platform - Freely
Crawley Town have enjoyed an encouraging start to the season.Crawley Town have enjoyed an encouraging start to the season.
Crawley Town have enjoyed an encouraging start to the season.

Crawley Town's new predicted finishing position after Tranmere win, plus where Colchester United, Walsall, Harrogate Town, Forest Green Rovers and Morecambe are expected to finish - picture gallery

It’s been a cracking start to the season for Crawley Town.
Stephen Thirkill
By Stephen Thirkill
Published 19th Sep 2023, 10:05 BST

Four wins in their first eight matches leaves the Reds in the play-offs.

That pace may not last but league sponsors SkyBet expect Town – already 11 points clear of the relegation places – to avoid last season’s flirt with relegation.

Here is how the bookmakers currently expect Crawley – and every other League Two side’s – to end the season. (Final league positions are based on the odds of each club winning the league.”

Take a look at what the bookies say and deliver your verdict on where you think Town will finish via our social media channels.

You can get all the latest Reds news here.

3/1

1. Wrexham

3/1 Photo: Malcolm Couzens

10/3

2. Notts County

10/3 Photo: Pete Norton

11/2

3. Mansfield Town

11/2 Photo: Chris Holloway

13/2

4. Stockport County

13/2 Photo: Alex Livesey

Previous
1 / 6
Next Page
Related topics:Harrogate TownMorecambe