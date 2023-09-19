It’s been a cracking start to the season for Crawley Town.

Four wins in their first eight matches leaves the Reds in the play-offs.

That pace may not last but league sponsors SkyBet expect Town – already 11 points clear of the relegation places – to avoid last season’s flirt with relegation.

Here is how the bookmakers currently expect Crawley – and every other League Two side’s – to end the season. (Final league positions are based on the odds of each club winning the league.”

Take a look at what the bookies say and deliver your verdict on where you think Town will finish via our social media channels.

1 . Wrexham 3/1 Photo: Malcolm Couzens

2 . Notts County 10/3 Photo: Pete Norton

3 . Mansfield Town 11/2 Photo: Chris Holloway