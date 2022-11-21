The transfer window can’t come soon enough for Keith Curle.

United were beaten 3-1 at Barrow to leave them rock-bottom and in danger of being cut adrift.

It was made even worse after wins for relegation rivals Colchester and Harrogate.

But can Pools beat the drop still? Here is how the final League Two table will look, according to the supercomputer.

Give us your predictions on how the season will go via our social media channels. Can Pools survive?

1. Leyton Orient - 91pts (+31) Promotion chance: 84% Photo: Pete Norton Photo Sales

2. Northampton Town - 84pts (+28) Promotion chances: 68% Play-off chances: 27% Photo: Pete Norton Photo Sales

3. Stevenage - 79pts (+14) Promotion chances: 45% Play-off chances: 37% Photo: Pete Norton Photo Sales

4. Swindon Town - 74pts (+13) Promotion chance: 31% Play-off chance: 37% Photo: Chris Holloway Photo Sales