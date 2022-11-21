Edit Account-Sign Out
Crawley Town are still looking over their shoulders after defeat at Walsall.

Crawley Town's new predicted points total and finish in pictures after Walsall defeat - plus Crewe Alexandra, Sutton United, Stockport County and Salford City predicted finish

The transfer window can’t come soon enough for Keith Curle.

By Stephen Thirkill
8 minutes ago

United were beaten 3-1 at Barrow to leave them rock-bottom and in danger of being cut adrift.

It was made even worse after wins for relegation rivals Colchester and Harrogate.

But can Pools beat the drop still? Here is how the final League Two table will look, according to the supercomputer.

Give us your predictions on how the season will go via our social media channels. Can Pools survive?

Get all your latest Reds news here.

1. Leyton Orient - 91pts (+31)

Promotion chance: 84%

Photo: Pete Norton

2. Northampton Town - 84pts (+28)

Promotion chances: 68% Play-off chances: 27%

Photo: Pete Norton

3. Stevenage - 79pts (+14)

Promotion chances: 45% Play-off chances: 37%

Photo: Pete Norton

4. Swindon Town - 74pts (+13)

Promotion chance: 31% Play-off chance: 37%

Photo: Chris Holloway

Sutton UnitedKeith Curle