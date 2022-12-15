Matthew Etherington has plenty of work to do still at Crawley Town as they look to climb up into the mid-table

Town slumped to a first defeat under the new manager at home to Hartlepool on Friday night.

It leaves Crawley seven points above the relegation zone as they look over their shoulders.

Can Crawley climb the table? Here’s what the supercomputer thinks.

But where do you think Crawley will finish this season?

1. Leyton Orient - 94pts (+36) Promotion chance: 92% Photo: Pete Norton Photo Sales

2. Northampton Town - 83pts (+27) Promotion chances: 64% Play-off chances: 30% Photo: Pete Norton Photo Sales

3. Stevenage - 83pts (+22) Promotion chances: 61% Play-off chances: 33% Photo: Pete Norton Photo Sales

4. Salford City - 73pts (+15) Promotion chances: 31% Play-off chances: 38% Photo: Chris Holloway Photo Sales