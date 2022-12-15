Edit Account-Sign Out
Crawley Town suffered a disappointing defeat at home to Hartlepool United on Friday night.

Crawley Town's new predicted points total in pictures after Hartlepool United defeat - plus where Crewe Alexandra, Walsall, Harrogate Town and Newport County are predicted to finish

Matthew Etherington has plenty of work to do still at Crawley Town as they look to climb up into the mid-table

By Stephen Thirkill
5 minutes ago

Town slumped to a first defeat under the new manager at home to Hartlepool on Friday night.

It leaves Crawley seven points above the relegation zone as they look over their shoulders.

Can Crawley climb the table? Here’s what the supercomputer thinks.

But where do you think Crawley will finish this season?

Give us your predictions on how the season will go via our social media channels.

Get all your latest Reds news here.

1. Leyton Orient - 94pts (+36)

Promotion chance: 92%

Photo: Pete Norton

2. Northampton Town - 83pts (+27)

Promotion chances: 64% Play-off chances: 30%

Photo: Pete Norton

3. Stevenage - 83pts (+22)

Promotion chances: 61% Play-off chances: 33%

Photo: Pete Norton

4. Salford City - 73pts (+15)

Promotion chances: 31% Play-off chances: 38%

Photo: Chris Holloway

