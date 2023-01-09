Edit Account-Sign Out
Crawley Town have a 16 per cent of getting relegated, according to the supercomputer.

Crawley Town's new survival chances after relegation rivals pick up points - plus where Colchester United, Rochdale, Gillingham, Crewe Alexandra and Newport County are expected to finish- gallery

Crawley Town continue to look over their shoulders after their League Two rivals picked up points this weekend.

By Stephen Thirkill
2 hours ago

Colchester United picked up three crucial points to leapfrog Town, while Rochdale cut the gap after a draw with Newport County.

Town are now five points above the drop zone and are given a 16 per cent chance of getting relegation according to the supercomputer.

1. Leyton Orient - 93pts (+34)

Win the league: 61% Promoted: 93%

2. Stevenage - 86pts (+25)

Play-off chances: 26% Promotion chances: 73% Win the league: 21%

3. Northampton Town - 82pts (+25)

Play-off chances: 37% Promotion chances: 60% Win the league: 10%

4. Salford City - 75pts (+18)

Play-off chances: 44% Promotion chances: 34%

