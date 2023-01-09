Crawley Town's new survival chances after relegation rivals pick up points - plus where Colchester United, Rochdale, Gillingham, Crewe Alexandra and Newport County are expected to finish- gallery
Crawley Town continue to look over their shoulders after their League Two rivals picked up points this weekend.
Colchester United picked up three crucial points to leapfrog Town, while Rochdale cut the gap after a draw with Newport County.
Town are now five points above the drop zone and are given a 16 per cent chance of getting relegation according to the supercomputer.
