Crawley Town's newest League Two opponents and their main threats including Wrexham, Notts County, Morecambe and MK Dons

The teams include those who were promoted from the National league - Wrexham and Notts County, and the teams who were relegated from League One - Milton Keynes Dons, Morecambe, Accrington Stanley and Forest Green Rovers.

Here is an insight to the new teams that join Crawley in League 2 in the 2023-24 season:

Wrexham

The new teams in League Two next season

AFC Wrexham is managed by Phil Parkinson and owned by Hollywood stars Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney. They play at the Racecourse Ground. The Red Dragons had a very successful season in the National League last campaign, finishing first out of 24 and amassing 111 points which easily broke Crawley’s previous record of 105 points in one season. Wrexham’s star man is Paul Mullin, a centre forward who scored 38 goals in the 46 games that they play in a season. Wrexham had a little bit of success in the FA Cup last season, with beating Coventry 4-3 and drawing to Sheffield United 3-3 but unfortunately losing to them in a replay 3-1. Even though Parkinson’s men have come from a league below they are definitely a team to look out for and to not be underestimated.

Notts County

Notts County is managed by Luke Williams and owned by Christoffer Reedtz, and play at Meadow Lane. The Magpies finished second in the National League and as well as Wrexham, Notts County broke Crawley's 105 points in one season, but not enough to break Wrexham’s outstanding record. Notts County’s best player is by far Macauley Langstaff who scored 47 goals in all competitions and broke the record for the most goals scored in a single season in the National League. The Magpies are looking for a big move for David McGoldrick from Derby County, The Rams centre forward scored 22 last season.

Milton Keynes Dons

MK Dons are managed by Graham Alexander, who has recently been appointed this summer, and chaired by Pete Winkelman. Stadium MK will be the biggest stadium in League 2 next season with a capacity of 34,000. The Dons just missed out on League One safety by just one point. In the last campaign, Mark Jackson’s MK Dons side won four times in their 23 home games, which is one of the main reasons they got relegated. Alexander will be looking to turn this home form around and to try and escape League 2 as quickly as possible.

Morecambe

The Shrimps are managed by Derek Adams and owned by Bond Group Investments Limited. They play in Mazuma Stadium (also known as the Globe Arena), which holds 6,476. Morecambe finished 22nd in League One last season. One of Morecambe’s main problems is they are a team that can be very difficult to beat with a strong defence, but they have never found a free scoring striker that they can rely on when struggling for a goal. A player to look out for when playing The Shrimps next season is Cole Stockton. He was Morecambe’s top scorer last season with 11 goals, although Derby County have one eye on him, if he does stay he will definitely be one of the biggest threats in League 2.

Accrington Stanley

Accrington Stanley are managed by John Coleman and are owned by Andy Holt. They play at the Wham Stadium with a capacity of 5,450. Stanley started off last season very well but it all went downhill at the end of the season, losing eight in nine. Tommy Leigh was their top scorer last season with eight goals and three assists, he looked a very good playmaker and striker with many goal contributions – a real threat for League Two.

Forest Green Rovers