Crawley Town’s play-off winning team one year on – Where are the starting XI now?

2 . Will Wright

Will joined from Gillingham in 2023 and instantly made a name for himself as a free-kick specialist with the only goal in a 1-0 win in the home opener against Bradford. He scored a total of four goals in his time at Crawley. He only missed one game in that season. Will went back to play in League Two, this time for Swindon Town. He played in every game this season and helped Swindon to 12th spot and scored seven goals. (Photo by Paul Harding/Getty Images) Photo: Paul Harding