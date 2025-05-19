Crawley Town’s play-off winning team one year on – Where are the starting XI now?

However, one year later, the club find themselves back in League Two, and with a completely different squad of players, as that playoff winning squad was decimated. Where is that winning starting XI now?
Ron Alderman looks at how the individuals in that squad have got on this season.
1. Corey Addai
Corey signed from Esbjerg fB and made 45 appearances in that season and was a fan favourite, making some crucial saves to maintain that play off push. He also helped the team reach the last 16 of EFL Trophy, narrowing being beaten by Peterborough United. Corey was sold to Stockport County after the playoff final, and made 29 appearances in League One, and helping Stockport make the playoffs, this time falling short of the final, when they lost on penalties to Leyton Orient. Photo: Natalie Mayhew/Butterfly Football
2. Will Wright
Will joined from Gillingham in 2023 and instantly made a name for himself as a free-kick specialist with the only goal in a 1-0 win in the home opener against Bradford. He scored a total of four goals in his time at Crawley. He only missed one game in that season. Will went back to play in League Two, this time for Swindon Town. He played in every game this season and helped Swindon to 12th spot and scored seven goals. (Photo by Paul Harding/Getty Images) Photo: Paul Harding
3. Dion Conroy
Redhill-born Dion joined Crawley from Swindon Town in 2022 and signed a two contract with the club. He started a total of 35 games that season and scored the one goal in a 4-0 win over Newport County. Dion stayed with Crawley Town, despite everybody else from that playoff winning team leaving. However, injury over the close season meant that he missed the first 20 games, making his return in the narrow home 1-0 defeat to the eventual champions, Birmingham City. Photo: Natalie Mayhew/Butterfly Football
4. Laurence Maguire
Laurence signed for the Red Devils on loan from Chesterfield at the end of the summer transfer window and scored on his debut in a 3-3 draw with Stockport. He would score a total of three goals in his 39 appearances. He went back to Chesterfield at the end of the season, but was released and signed for Milton Keynes Dons, where he made 30 appearances, scoring one goal. Photo: Natalie Mayhew/Butterfly Football