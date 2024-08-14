Crawley Town’s Scott Lindsey the odds-on favourite to become Preston manager after overnight shift

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

An overnight shift in the odds has seen Crawley Town manager Scott Lindsey become the strong favourite with the bookmakers to be Preston North End’s new manager.

Having been 6/4 throughout Tuesday, Lindsey now stands as the 10/11 favourite in the betting market.

According to the latest data on Oddschecker, 80% of the bets placed since Tuesday evening have backed Lindsey for the role.

Preston was the first EFL club to part ways with their manager when Ryan Lowe left the club by mutual consent on Monday.

Crawley Town boss Scott Lindsey | Picture: Natalie Mayhew/Butterfly Football

Other names priced up in at the top of the betting is Preston’s current interim manager, Mike Marsh (6/1), Paul Heckingbottom (6/1), David Healy (7/1), and David Moyes (8/1).

Next Preston Manager Odds Implied Probability (%) Scott Lindsey 10/11 52.4 Mike Marsh 6/1 14.3 Paul Heckingbottom 6/1 14.3 David Healy 7/1 12.5 David Moyes 8/1 11.1 Brian Barry-Murphy 9/1 10 Alex Neil 14/1 6.7 Gary Rowett 16/1 5.9 Paul Gallagher 16/1 5.9 David Wagner 16/1 5.9

Quote from Oddschecker’s Leon Blackman: “The betting support is continuing to come for Scott Lindsey to replace Ryan Lowe as the Preston manager. Previously 6/4, we’ve seen Lindsey now being made the odds-on favourite for the role at 10/11 with 80% of the bet share backing the Crawley Town boss. One to watch through Wednesday to see how the betting market develops during the day.”