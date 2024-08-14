Crawley Town’s Scott Lindsey the odds-on favourite to become Preston manager after overnight shift
Having been 6/4 throughout Tuesday, Lindsey now stands as the 10/11 favourite in the betting market.
According to the latest data on Oddschecker, 80% of the bets placed since Tuesday evening have backed Lindsey for the role.
Preston was the first EFL club to part ways with their manager when Ryan Lowe left the club by mutual consent on Monday.
Other names priced up in at the top of the betting is Preston’s current interim manager, Mike Marsh (6/1), Paul Heckingbottom (6/1), David Healy (7/1), and David Moyes (8/1).
|
Next Preston Manager
|
Odds
|
Implied Probability (%)
|
Scott Lindsey
|
10/11
|
52.4
|
Mike Marsh
|
6/1
|
14.3
|
Paul Heckingbottom
|
6/1
|
14.3
|
David Healy
|
7/1
|
12.5
|
David Moyes
|
8/1
|
11.1
|
Brian Barry-Murphy
|
9/1
|
10
|
Alex Neil
|
14/1
|
6.7
|
Gary Rowett
|
16/1
|
5.9
|
Paul Gallagher
|
16/1
|
5.9
|
David Wagner
|
16/1
|
5.9
Quote from Oddschecker’s Leon Blackman: “The betting support is continuing to come for Scott Lindsey to replace Ryan Lowe as the Preston manager. Previously 6/4, we’ve seen Lindsey now being made the odds-on favourite for the role at 10/11 with 80% of the bet share backing the Crawley Town boss. One to watch through Wednesday to see how the betting market develops during the day.”
