BREAKING

Crawley Town's trip to AFC Wimbledon called off 24 hours before kick off

Crawley Town's trip to AFC Wimbledon has been called off 24 hours before kick off after Plough Lane’s pitch being deemed unplayable.
Mark Dunford
By Mark Dunford
Published 19th Jan 2024, 14:41 GMT
Crawley Town Football Club have confirmed tomorrow afternoon's scheduled Sky Bet League Two match against AFC Wimbledon at Plough Lane has been postponed due to a frozen pitch. (Photo by JUSTIN TALLIS / AFP) (Photo by JUSTIN TALLIS/AFP via Getty Images)Crawley Town Football Club have confirmed tomorrow afternoon's scheduled Sky Bet League Two match against AFC Wimbledon at Plough Lane has been postponed due to a frozen pitch. (Photo by JUSTIN TALLIS / AFP) (Photo by JUSTIN TALLIS/AFP via Getty Images)
Crawley Town Football Club have confirmed tomorrow afternoon's scheduled Sky Bet League Two match against AFC Wimbledon at Plough Lane has been postponed due to a frozen pitch. (Photo by JUSTIN TALLIS / AFP) (Photo by JUSTIN TALLIS/AFP via Getty Images)

It was decided that an early inspection was the best course of action, and after an inspection at 1.30pm this afternoon, a referee decided that the pitch condition would not improve in time for tomorrow's game, and therefore the game has been postponed.

Ticket information and a new date for the fixture will be confirmed in due course.