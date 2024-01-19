Crawley Town's trip to AFC Wimbledon called off 24 hours before kick off
Crawley Town's trip to AFC Wimbledon has been called off 24 hours before kick off after Plough Lane’s pitch being deemed unplayable.
It was decided that an early inspection was the best course of action, and after an inspection at 1.30pm this afternoon, a referee decided that the pitch condition would not improve in time for tomorrow's game, and therefore the game has been postponed.
Ticket information and a new date for the fixture will be confirmed in due course.