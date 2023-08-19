Crawley Town have lost in the league for the first time this season at the hands of in-form Gillingham, with some familiar faces back at the Broadfield Stadium.

Former Reds forwards Ashley Nadesan and Tom Nichols both started for the away side and Crawley legend Glenn Morris was on the bench.

The match was a top-of-the-table clash with both sides previously unbeaten after three games.

The Gills came out on top, thanks to Harry Ransom’s first-half own-goal after Dom Telford had a penalty saved for the hosts. It was the visitors' fourth consecutive 1-0 win to maintain their faultless start to the season.

The loss for Crawley also brings to an end their long unbeaten run at home in the league, which stood at ten before the match – the fifth best in the top four tiers of English football. They could have equalled Manchester City’s streak of 11 if they avoided defeat.

Scott Lindsey’s side dominated the ball against Gillingham (they had 69 per cent possession according to BBC Sport’s figures), whilst they also had 17 shots on goal.

Crawley, however, will rue their lack of clinical edge – particularly when you consider they were given a golden opportunity from the penalty spot after just 15-minutes.

Gillingham took full advantage, with Shadrach Ogie’s teasing low ball finding its way in, via a Ransom deflection, before the half-time whistle.

The hosts were unable to find a way back into the game and the result keeps Gillingham at the top of League Two, whilst Crawley drop to eighth.

Ashley Nadesan (pictured) and Tom Nichols were playing at the Broadfield Stadium for the first time since his summer move to Gillingham.