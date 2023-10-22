Crawley vs Crewe player ratings: 4 for defender who had 'game to forget'; 8 for standout forward

Crawley Town fell short in a high-scoring battle against Crewe Alexandra, suffering their third consecutive League Two defeat.

The Reds led twice but Crewe came back in the second half with three goals without reply.

Crawley Town boss Scott Lindsey and the club’s fans demanded a much-improved performance from the embarrassing 6-2 defeat at Worthing, in the midweek Sussex Senior Cup.

In the 15th minute, Klaidi Lolos brought back smiles to the supporters with a beautiful, executed finish outside of the box.

Klaidi Lolos found the net with a beautiful, executed finish outside of the box. Photo: Natalie Mayhew, ButterflyFootie

Afterwards Lindsey immediately applauded his players after the team celebrations, he mentioned in the pre-match conference about the players’ commitment.

Despite the Reds taking the lead, it did not last long. Five minutes later the visitors, Crewe’s Shilow Tracey equalised after perfectly timing his run to beat the offside trap.

Three of Crawley Town central defenders – skipper Corey Addai, Laurence Maguire and Will Wright – would have felt disappointed conceding that goal.

Crawley deservedly regained the lead through a stunning long-range strike from midfielder Ronan Darcy, which went in off the post.

Throughout the game Crawley Town never looked comfortable holding onto the lead.

In the 56th minute, Crewe were gifted another equaliser by Conroy.

For the first time in the match, the visitors took the lead in the 75th minute when Courtney Baker- Richardson found the net before Elliot Neviit capped off the evening with the fourth goal.

Nevitt capitalised on Crawley’s sloppy defending and pounded more misery on Lindsey’s team. Here’s how the Crawley players rated in defeat:

Corey Addai – 6: Early on, he made crucial saves but will be disappointed to concede four goals.

Dion Conroy – 4: Named as captain. The skipper committed needless fouls in his area, scored the own goal, a game he will want to forget very soon.

Liam Kelly – 7: Engine in the midfield, collected the ball and started positive attacks from his own half. He was replaced late second half due to injury and fans were pleased with his performance.

Laurence Maguire – 5: Although he conceded four goals, out of the three defenders, he was more likely to help his team hunt for another goal, but his defence was disorganised, and no form of communication was seen.

Klaidi Lolos - 8 – Goal and assist, he contributed well to the team. He received a yellow card for a silly foul, due to frustration when his side’s performance dropped in the second half.

Danilo Orsi – 7: Linked up well with Ronan Darcy, assisted the first goal of the game, played quick touches in the first half.

Ronan Darcy – 7: The heart of the creativity for the Reds, his superb goal came from outside of the box, the ball hit the back of the net off the post.

Aaron Henry – 6: Intercepted in key area of the opposition half, became quieter for the rest of the game hence he was subbed of 15 minutes into the second half.

Nick Tsaroulla – 6: Very dangerous on the left side but in short spells of the attack, his shots were wasteful.

Jay Williams – 7: Made important clearances, very efficient on the ball.

Will Wright – 5: Anytime his defence was in a dangerous situation, he managed to deal with it in the first half. Unfortunately he conceded four goals and his concentration for lacking for each goal.

Substitutes:

Kellan Gordon – 6: In his 30 minutes cameo, he made a positive impact in the second half and contributed two attempts off target. He replaced Aaron Henry

Jack Roles – N/A: Replaced Ronan Darcy in the 89th minute.