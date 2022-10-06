Crawley's Gareth Southgate and Women's Euros winner Ellen White honoured at Legends of Football charity event

The former England, Aston Villa and Middlesbrough defender and England Women’s record goal scorer were officially unveiled at the prestigious event, joining an esteemed list of recipients including Pele, David Beckham and most recently, former Arsenal manager, Arsène Wenger.

On accepting the award, Southgate, who grew up in Crawley and attended Pound Hill and Hazelwick schools, said: “It’s an absolute honour to receive the 2022 Legends of Football award.

“Nordoff Robbins is a brilliant charity and it’s inspiring to see all the amazing work they do to help the lives of people living with disability, illness, or isolation through the power of music.

“I’m a proud ambassador of Martin House Children’s Hospice, who provide specialist care for babies, children and young people with life-limiting conditions, and their families.

“Music therapy is a really vital part of the wellbeing support that Martin House provides, offering children an alternative means of emotional and sensory expression, supporting relationships and creating precious memories.”

White added: “2022 has been a phenomenal year already, to achieve what we did at Wembley and to see the nation get behind us is truly unforgettable. It’s an absolute privilege to be awarded the 2022 Legends of Football award.

“I am so proud to associate myself with such an amazing charity like Nordoff Robbins and I fully support the important role they play in improving the lives of young people through music.

Legends of Football, in aid of Nordoff Robbins Music Therapy, honoured England manager – and former Crawley schoolboy – Gareth Southgate and Lionesses hero and UEFA Women’s European Championship winner, Ellen White on Monday (October, 3) evening at Grosvenor House. Picture by JM Enternational

“Music therapy is such a creative way of communicating with people who have learning disabilities and I hope any money raised through the event can continue to support the incredible progress that’s been made so far.”

Sandra Schembri, CEO of Nordoff Robbins, said: “It was fantastic to see such an array of footballing royalty come together to celebrate the careers of Gareth Southgate and Ellen White at this year’s Legends of Football ceremony.

“We are truly grateful to all those who donated to Nordoff Robbins across the evening, raising a spectacular £300,000 that will go directly towards helping people from all walks of life to experience true inclusion and belonging through the power of music therapy.”

Proceeds from the evening’s fundraising will support Nordoff Robbins Music Therapy, the UK’s largest music therapy charity and Martin House Children’s Hospice, for whom Gareth is an ambassador.