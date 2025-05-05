'Crazy stat' - Crawley Town and former Dundee midfielder hits historic goal against Shrewsbury Town on final day

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Max Anderson’s goal against Shrewsbury Town on the final day of the League One season was an historic one.

Sign up to our Brighton and Hove Albion FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The former Dundee and Inverness Caledonian Thistle midfielder scored in the 60th minute to give Reds a wining end to the season.

However, the 23-year-old’s strike was significant for mroe than just claiming another three points for Scott Lindsey’s men.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

His goal was the 600,00th goal scored in the Football League since it’s inception in 1888, according to an American statistician.

Soren Elbech, known online at 17 Laws Guy, posted the incredible stat on X.

The club posted on X on Bank Holiday Monday: “A crazy stat for your Monday morning. Max Anderson's strike at the weekend was the 600,000th goal in @EFL history!"