'Crazy stat' - Crawley Town and former Dundee midfielder hits historic goal against Shrewsbury Town on final day

Mark Dunford
By Mark Dunford

Senior editor

Published 5th May 2025, 15:17 BST
Max Anderson’s goal against Shrewsbury Town on the final day of the League One season was an historic one.

The former Dundee and Inverness Caledonian Thistle midfielder scored in the 60th minute to give Reds a wining end to the season.

However, the 23-year-old’s strike was significant for mroe than just claiming another three points for Scott Lindsey’s men.

His goal was the 600,00th goal scored in the Football League since it’s inception in 1888, according to an American statistician.

Soren Elbech, known online at 17 Laws Guy, posted the incredible stat on X.

The club posted on X on Bank Holiday Monday: “A crazy stat for your Monday morning. Max Anderson's strike at the weekend was the 600,000th goal in @EFL history!"

