Critical month ahead for Eastbourne Borough, Eastbourne Town and Eastbourne United

November dawns tomorrow – and it is an absolutely crucial month for our three senior football teams.

It’s a hectic four weeks for Borough, Town and United – and a very important spell too as they look for runs of wins that can set them up for success over the rest of the season.

Borough start November at Enfield Town, a modest club for whom mid-table is a realistic ambition as the season unfolds. A victory in North London would then set up Borough perfectly for three successive home fixtures.

Next Tuesday (7.45pm) they welcome struggling Dagenham & Redbridge, who look disorientated in National League South following relegation last season.

Eastbourne Town will look for an upturn in form in November | Picture: Josh Claxton

If Widdrington’s squad can play to their potential and claim six points from those two fixtures, they will then be eager to entertain Weston-super-Mare on Saturday week (8th) and Chippenham Town three days later under the lights.

And with an FA Trophy trip to Dorking Wanderers on Saturday 15, and league games at Dorking and Torquay and at home to Hampton to end November, you can see why it’s a huge month.

Eastbourne Town will be glad to see the back of October – it brought them only four points from six games. But another half-a-dozen games in November for Jude Macdonald’s mid-table side – starting at home to Ashford tomorrow – can get them into a very comfortable position.

Eastbourne United are moving up the SCFL Premier nicely and November brings four league games plus one each in the FA Vase and Peter Bentley Cup.