Crowborough Athletic beat Peacehaven and Telscombe with last-gasp goal - picture gallery

A goal six minutes into added time ensured a 2-1 win for Crowborough Athletic at Peacehaven and Telscombe on Saturday.
Jack Turner’s late strike separated the sides and put them in second place in the SCFL Premier table.
Photographer Paul Trunfull was at Centenary Park to catch the action, here are a selection of his pictures.
1. Peacehaven 1, Crowborough Athletic 2 - SCFL Premier
