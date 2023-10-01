BREAKING
Crowborough Athletic beat Peacehaven and Telscombe with last-gasp goal - picture gallery

A goal six minutes into added time ensured a 2-1 win for Crowborough Athletic at Peacehaven and Telscombe on Saturday.
Mark Dunford
By Mark Dunford
Published 1st Oct 2023, 19:52 BST

Jack Turner’s late strike separated the sides and put them in second place in the SCFL Premier table.

Photographer Paul Trunfull was at Centenary Park to catch the action, here are a selection of his pictures.

