There’s action from Horsham YMCA v Crowborough, Little Common v AFC Varndeanians, Steyning Town v Eastbourne, Roffey v Selsey and Upper Beeding v Bosham in our latest Southern Combination League round-up.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Horsham YMCA 1 Crowborough Athletic 2

SCFL premier

by Martin Read

Sign up to our Brighton and Hove Albion FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to SussexWorld, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Little Common - pictured earlier in the season - got the better of AFC Varndeanians | Picture: Joe Knight

After high flying visitors Crowborough had put Horsham YMCA under pressure in the first half, YM came back strongly in the second, holding the Crows at bay, but, despite three YM corners to the opposition’s one, YM were frustrated not to finish sharing the points.

Crowborough set off as they meant to proceed, earning an early corner before Lucas Murraine threatened the YM goal. Two more corners followed for the Crows, with another coming after John Sinclair’s long distance volley could only be pushed over. But, YM were repelling all boarders – until a nightmare lapse cost them dear when a short back pass was somehow allowed to trickle home to gift Crowborough the softest of goals.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Undaunted, YM got more into the game with a corner before forcing the Crows to head off the line. Then, midway through the half, YM drew level with a great Sekou Toure finish. However, YM’s hopes of regrouping at half time level pegged were thwarted on the stroke of the break when, after being off target several times, the Crows restored their lead through Harry London pouncing onto a rebound from YM keeper Aaron Jeal’s legs.

Although Crowborough again started with a corner, the second half was far more even, YM pushing to be awarded three corners, but, goals have been elusive this season and they were unable to get the ball into the net, yet they had given a good account of themselves against title chasing opposition, YM Assistant Manager Gareth Neathey telling the County Times: “I’m pleased with that performance against a strong side, and it was disappointing that we didn’t get at least a point out of it.”

Horsham YMCA on the attack against Crowborough | Picture: Beth Chapman

YM remain at home on Saturday when Saltdean, near neighbours in the bottom half of the Southern Combination League table, visit YM’s Gorings Mead Herbert Direct Stadium.

Little Common 2 AFC Varndeanians 1

SCFL premier

Little Common returned to winning ways with a 2-1 victory over AFC Varndeanians.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Commoners were once again missing a host of players due to injury but did welcome back Paul Feakins and Freddie Warren to the starting line up. In a fairly even opening, neither goalkeeper was called into action until a Sam Ellis effort was well saved at the near post by the visiting keeper after twenty minutes.

Jamie Bunn saw a close range effort blocked following a corner whilst at the other end a low effort drifted wide of the Common goal. The deadlock was broken just before half time when a long ball forward found Lewis Hole who beat the offside trap before slotting home.

Common started the second half the brighter of the two teams as they looked to extend their lead and saw a glorious chance go begging when Paul Feakins saw his shot saved following a Warren pull back.

Ellis saw an effort saved before Bunn doubled Common's lead in the 57th minute when he was gifted the ball by the Varndeanians defence and strode forward before slotting the ball beyond the keeper.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Jack McLean saw an effort just curl past the far post and Ellis blasted an effort over the bar from a tight angle. The visitors did grab a consolation deep into injury time when Common keeper Tommy Sceal brought down Dylan Gifford who tucked away the resultant penalty.

Eastbourne Utd 1 Steyning 1

SCFL premier

by Richard Woodbridge for Steyning

The Barrowmen travelled to Eastbourne United looking to make it eight straight league wins in a row.

They were without skipper Jack Barnes and centre-back Nathan Cooper.

And yet again found themselves a goal behind in the first half after conceding a sloppy goal; not dealing with a free-kick very well and seeing the ball trickle in from the ensuing melee.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It looked like it wasn’t going to be their day as Mark Goldson struck the post. But with 10 minutes to go, Joe Radley-Martin scored a stunning free-kick to protect the unbeaten run.

They host Lingfield on Saturday.

Eastbourne United 1 Steyning Town 1

SCFL premier

by Steve Huxley for Eastbourne Utd

After what had, by United’s recent standards, been a difficult couple of weeks, Anthony Storey was looking for a reaction from his young side.

He certainly got it in this fast-paced fiery encounter at The Oval.

Steyning arrived having played and won eight league games - one of the few 100 per cent records still around.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

United have had a great start to the season but had lost their last two.

From the outset it was clear that neither team was prepared to give an inch, both Ingram and Callum Barlow going close in the first five minutes.

Tigana Quebe had withdrawn during the warm-up, leading to Harvey Mapstone replacing him before kick-off.

Sometimes that little break is all you need- it was Mapstone who, after just 10 minutes, got on the end of Hayden Beaconsfield free-kick to head United into the lead.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Steyning mounted a strong counter offensive, but United’s midfield held firm and the defence was not overly troubled for the rest of the first half.

Steyning came out looking for blood after the break, but in truth the majority of the chances went to United, who couldn’t find that elusive second.

Steyning thought they’d equalised on the hour, but an absolute world class effort from a full stretch James Broadbent kept them out.

United were the architects of the equaliser when it came; a foul from Bailo Camara on the edge of the box was savagely crashed home with 20 minutes to go by Joe Radley-Martin.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Both teams had chances, particularly a vicious shot from Camara which stung the Steyning keeper’s hands just before referee Perry Hart blew for full-time to make United the first side to deny Steyning a league victory this season.

This was an absolutely riveting game from two of the best sides in the division and a draw was fair.

Haywards Heath Town’have continued their fine start to the season.

Jay Lovett’s side sit sixth in the SCFL premier division table after a 2-1 win at home to Lingfield at the weekend.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Emmanuel Abudiore and Hayden Skerry both scored in the first half to make it seven wins from the Blues’ first 11 league games.

Lovett’s men have a tough test on Saturday when they make the trip to early leaders Crowborough Athletic.

See pictures from Heath’s win over Lingfield by Ray Turner in the video player above.

Roffey 3 Selsey 1

SCFL Division 1 Cup

by Sam Chapman

Roffey boss Jack Munday’s programme notes predicted a tough encounter with visitors Selsey and so it turned out. Already without Devon Fender and Scott Percy from the midweek victory over Copthorne, Munday was without keeper Kieron Thorpe, and Scott Shorey, manager of one of the club’s under-18 sides and father of Bailey Shorey, who was on the bench, took over between the sticks.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Selsey showed from the start that they were determined to lower the home team’s colours and were quick to get the ball wide and Shorey had to deal with several crosses and corners. However,r they didn’t force any saves from shots.

At the other end Damien Fortune headed into the side netting from Jahobi Maher’s corner. James Pearse cut in from the right and found Tiago Andrade who laid the ball off for Ricardo Fernandes to hit a fierce drive that Sid Davies brilliantly turned over the bar.

A one two between Andrade and Pearse set up George Cousins who’s shot on the turn just missed the fare post and was cleared for a corner. Cousins was heavily involved and picking the ball up deep managed to dribble past several defenders before the ball ran to Jamie Wanstall on the edge of the box and he found the bottom corner to give Roffey the lead.

Davies again did well in the Selsey goal when Cousin’s shot was deflected off and a defender and the keeper got down sharply to turn the ball for a corner. Selsey still got the ball forward quickly whenver they could and two crosses flashed across the goal without anyone getting a touch. HT 1-0

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Although probably having the greater share of possession, the home side were struggling to create the sort of chances they had been recently. Andrade headed Maher’s cross wide but Selsey were still very much in the game and the Boar’s backline could not relax all the time there was only one goal in it. This proved to be true when the ball was lost in midfield and quickly switched to Evan Harris whose shot had too much power and dip for Shorey.

With 30 minutes left it was anybody’s game, but Roffey kept their heads and with Jake Le Grange coming on wide right and Pearse moving into the middle to replace Terrell Joseph they began to push forward again. Wanstall just failed to get a touch on Maher’s cross, Le Grange got round the back and set up Maher who scuffed his shot wide from ten yards.

Then Cousin’s delightful reverse pass found Maher and with Davies perhaps expecting a cross, the Roffey wide man blasted the ball in at the near post. Morgan Prill was brought on to add pace to keep the pressure on the visitors and Luke Baldwin replaced Fernandes to keep things tight at the back. It was Prill who challenged a Selsey defender to get on the end of Pearse’s cross and the ball ended up in the net after a couple of ricochets and the Boars had come through a tough test to reach the quarter-final of the Div 1 Cup.

As Bailey Shorey joined his father on the pitch for the last couple of minutes and under-18s coach Dean Potter’s son Lucas made his debut it made it a special day for the Roffey family. Munday should have several players back from injury and unavailability for next Saturday’s visit to Montpellier.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Roffey: S.Shorey, Pearse, Fortune, Wanstall, Findlay, Bevan(B.Shorey), Maher(Potter), Fernandes(Baldwin), Cousins(Prill), Andrade, Joseph(Joseph).

Roffey 3 Selsey 1

- the view from Selsey

Selsey turned in a battling performance but exited the league cup to a strong Roffey side.

​Against the high-flying Boars, Daren Pearce’s team competed for long periods and had more composure on the ball than in their previous game.

Pearce said: “A bobbly dry pitch didn't make it easy to play their passing game but the lads tried to do the right things at the right times.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We will not change our beliefs in how things should be done and the process this group is on is a credit to them for their desire to do the right things and learn how to develop as a team.

“Although Roffey took the lead on the half-hour mark in the first half, Evan Harris levelled in the second half with a good strike from just outside the box.

"The game seemed pretty level then with both sides trying to create a opening for the winner.

"Unfortunately for us, we got caught pushing forward and a Roffey breakaway got them their second goal.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It’s our luck at the moment when we are pushing to get the second or winning goal – we get punished on the break or need a little bit of luck to go our way when defending.

"The third goal near the end was again harsh on us – Brad Vaughan was trying to clear and the ball came off his boot, hit his head and went in.

"The lads will be back in training this week and keep working hard in learning to do the right things.

"Saturday will see us return home to the Seal.Bay Stadium when we host Copthorne in the league.”

Upper Beeding 0 Bosham 2

SCFL Division 2

by Alan Price

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Tony Hancock was a happy Robins boss after Bosham made the won at basement side Upper Beeding with a youthful side after injuries to key players including Ash Harris and Ben Sharp.

David Castanheira and Toby Hewett sealed the points in a game that was scrappy and awkward for the Robins.

Bosham go second in the table, just one point off the top.

Bosham started brightly with Lucca Everley and Hewett the targets for balls in and around the box and Pat Bulbeck marshalling things down the right wing.

Conor Crabb was at the heart of the Reds defence and in just the first minute they were given a wake-up call when James Johnson hit the bar.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Keeper Derek Harding admonished his defenders and Bosham set-to to control the ball and get up the other end.

The quality was lacking in the final third for the visitors leaving Hancock and head coach Leon Ede frustrated.

Soon after the half hour the Reds were given a penalty for handball in the box – up stepped Castanheira to take it only for keeper Jack Gunn to make a good save.

Having had a rocket from Hancock at the break, Bosham came out sharper and soon got reward for their pressure.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Hewett intercepted a poor attempt to play out from the back and placed a perfect ball into the feet of Castanheira, who looked up and supplied the perfect chip over Gunn.

Bosham almost got caught out on several occasions by Beeding on the break with both Ollie Finney and Roman McKenzie missing chances.

Bosham brought on Jamie Newman and Dave Smith and with minutes left finally got the second.

Crabb provided the perfect pass into the path of Hewett who applied a rocket of a finish.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

After last weeks win against Storrington that saw two more goals for the in form Sharp and other strikes from Newman and Ed Kennett Bosham continue to fly in the league.