Crowd of 600 sounded like 6,000 as Hastings United tasted FA Cup success

Paul Barnes felt a crowd of 600 sounded like 6,000 as Hastings United overcame tough FA Cup opponents Erith and Belvedere.
By Steve Bone
Published 8th Sep 2023, 07:00 BST
Dom Vose jumps to it in Hastings' 0-0 draw at Erith and Belvedere | Picture: Scott WhiteDom Vose jumps to it in Hastings' 0-0 draw at Erith and Belvedere | Picture: Scott White
Dom Vose jumps to it in Hastings' 0-0 draw at Erith and Belvedere | Picture: Scott White

The step four side made the Us work hard over two games to reach the second qualifying round, in which Hastings will visit Dover a week tomorrow.

It was 0-0 in Sunday’s tie before goals from Femi Akinwande and – seven minutes from time – Bailey Akehurst took Hastings to a 2-1 win under the Pilot Field lights on Wednesday night.

Barnes said: “I think we deserved to go through over the two games with the chances created.

Femi Akinwande in action for Hastings in the first tie - and he scored in the replay win at the Pilot Field | Picture: Scott WhiteFemi Akinwande in action for Hastings in the first tie - and he scored in the replay win at the Pilot Field | Picture: Scott White
Femi Akinwande in action for Hastings in the first tie - and he scored in the replay win at the Pilot Field | Picture: Scott White

"But we had to show the other side of our game – character and resilience to break them down. The boys coming off the bench played their part – it was a real collective effort.

"The atmosphere was terrific. We had 600 but it sounded like 6,000. Fans do love the FA Cup and so do we. We now have a big awayday at Dover to look forward to.”

Akinwande keeps on scoring and Barnes joked: “If he carries on like this he’ll be the Mayor of Hastings. The fans have really taken to him.”

The boss also singled out sub Jamal Lubanga, an academy product, for making a big impact when he replaced injured Adam Lovatt.

Cup excitement must be put to one side for now with Isthmian premier action the focus tomorrow.

Hastings – who are up to sixth spot – host Haringey, who are winless in the league but have just knocked Dulwich Hamlet out of the FA Cup.

