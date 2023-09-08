Crowd of 600 sounded like 6,000 as Hastings United tasted FA Cup success
The step four side made the Us work hard over two games to reach the second qualifying round, in which Hastings will visit Dover a week tomorrow.
It was 0-0 in Sunday’s tie before goals from Femi Akinwande and – seven minutes from time – Bailey Akehurst took Hastings to a 2-1 win under the Pilot Field lights on Wednesday night.
Barnes said: “I think we deserved to go through over the two games with the chances created.
"But we had to show the other side of our game – character and resilience to break them down. The boys coming off the bench played their part – it was a real collective effort.
"The atmosphere was terrific. We had 600 but it sounded like 6,000. Fans do love the FA Cup and so do we. We now have a big awayday at Dover to look forward to.”
Akinwande keeps on scoring and Barnes joked: “If he carries on like this he’ll be the Mayor of Hastings. The fans have really taken to him.”
The boss also singled out sub Jamal Lubanga, an academy product, for making a big impact when he replaced injured Adam Lovatt.
Cup excitement must be put to one side for now with Isthmian premier action the focus tomorrow.
Hastings – who are up to sixth spot – host Haringey, who are winless in the league but have just knocked Dulwich Hamlet out of the FA Cup.