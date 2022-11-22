Crowhurst shot up to second in the Macron Store Hastings East Sussex Football League after a stunning double-figure win on Saturday.

The Crows climbed two places in the Premier Division table on the back of a come-from-behind 10-1 victory at home to Sidley United, in which they scored eight second-half goals.

Reece Johnson led the way with a four-goal salvo, Harry Loates bagged a brace, and Anton Neil, Sean Lennard, Jan Bailey and Wes Tate also netted for Crowhurst after Andy Atkin had put Sidley ahead.

Elsewhere, St Leonards Social ended a run of four straight defeats across all competitions with a 1-1 draw at home to Hawkhurst United.

It was another goal-happy weekend in the ESFL

Sam Richardson's goal was enough to lift Social up a position to eighth, while James Walker struck for a Hawks side which is two points and two positions better off, albeit having played twice more.

The JC Tackleway moved seven points clear at the top of Division One courtesy of a 5-2 success at home to Battle Town II.

Jordan Harley plundered a hat-trick for the Old Towners, who have played twice more than second-placed Sandhurst, while Nathan Smith and Toby Shaw also netted.

The goals of Ryan Souter and Daniel Turner meant Battle trailed just 3-2 at the break before Tackleway struck twice without reply after the turnaround.

Improving Little Common II made it two wins in three matches by triumphing 7-4 in an 11-goal thriller at home to Wadhurst United.

Nick Kavanagh scored a hat-trick, Jay Abid came off the bench to bag a brace, and Attilio Field and Kit Harris-Macrae also got in on the act as second-bottom Common moved within a point of their victims.

Ninfield increased their advantage at the summit of Division Two from two points to three by virtue of a 2-0 win at home to Sedlescombe Rangers II.

Jo Trigwell and Tom Saunders were on the scoresheet as Ninfield, who are still unbeaten in the league, took their points tally to 17 from a possible 21.

Peche Hill Select made the most of SC Pass+Move Arrows II and Hollington United II not being in league action to move from fourth to second via a 4-1 home victory over Icklesham Casuals.

Harvey Cato, Louis Osborne, Oliver Hathaway and Bobby-Joe Bowles for Peche, who are three points behind Ninfield having played the same number of fixtures. Sam Garner was Icklesham's marksman.

A 3-1 success at home to Orington stretched Herstmonceux's cushion at the top of Division Three to nine points.

The leaders have, however, played three games more than second-placed Parkfield and five more than third-placed Crowhurst II, who have yet to drop a point. Scott Higgs struck for fourth-placed Orington.

Crowhurst's trip to Ticehurst was postponed, allowing Parkfield to move above the Crows following their 5-2 triumph away to Mountfield United.

Ethan Gabriel helped himself to a hat-trick and Marley Jesson came off the bench to get the other two for Parkfield.

Westfield III picked up their first point of the season at the seventh attempt with a 2-2 draw away to eighth-placed Catsfield. Adam Barham and Ethan Swann notched for the Cats.

Welcroft Park Rangers II now enjoy a 10-point lead in Division Four after they won again and the teams in second and third both lost.

A 3-1 win at home to The JC Tackleway II - with Benjamin Akehurst at the double and one from George Jones - took Welcroft's tally to 25 points from a possible 27. Joe Galton replied.

Second-placed Battle Town III endured a fourth consecutive loss in all competitions as they were beaten by a Rhys Kuhler goal to nil away to sixth-placed Burwash.

Third-placed Sedlescombe Rangers Development remain behind Battle on goal difference, albeit having played twice less, following a 4-1 reverse at home to Robertsbridge United II. Chris Ford got the Sedlescombe consolation against a Robertsbridge outfit playing its first league match for more than a month after three consecutive cup ties.

SC Pass+Move Arrows III moved above Hawkhurst United II - and Tackleway - to seventh place after defeating the Hawks 4-3 away from home.

A Kelvin Lowes hat-trick and one from Joe Walsh fired the Arrows to their third league win of the campaign, despite Alfie Field, George Lawrence and Finn Mutter registering for Athletic.

Four East Sussex League clubs played their Sussex Bluefin Junior Challenge Cup first-round ties at the second time of asking - and two went through to round two.

Curtis Coombes and Frazer Discala were among the scorers as Division One high-flyers SC Pass+Move Arrows won 3-1 away to Hurstpierpoint II.

And Bexhill Rovers, of Division Two, prevailed 4-2 on penalties away to St Mary's after the game itself had finished in a 3-3 draw.

Pass+Move will entertain The Unicorn Bognor Regis II and Rovers will travel to Rudgwick II in the last 32 on Saturday December 3.

Division Two side Victoria Baptists, however, lost 6-0 away to TD Shipley and Division Four team Westfield IV went down 7-0 at home to Delunited.

AFC Jesters' match at home to Cuckfield Town and Sovereign Saints II's clash away to AFC Southbourne were both postponed. Those four teams will try again this coming Saturday, albeit with the venues reversed.

Four games were played in round two of the Macron Store Hastings Cup and two Premier Division title contenders were among those who progressed.

Top-flight leaders Bexhill Town were 4-1 victors away to Division Three neighbours Bexhill AAC II.

Rye Town edged through 2-1 after extra-time in an all-Premier Division affair away to 10-man Rock-a-Nore.

The goals of Armandas Briedis and Jules Phillips ensured Rye put a stop to successive league and cup defeats. Harry Cawkill found the target for the Rocks.

Hollington United II, from Division Two, recorded a 4-1 success away to Rye Town II, of Division Three.

Curtis Beale, Jack Buckley, Sonny Dullaway and Alan Foster were the Hollington scorers, while Rob Levett got one back for Rye.

Division Two overcame Division Three as Hooe triumphed 4-0 at home to Hastings Comets through the finishing of Grant Wright (2), Conor Loake and Tommy Warren.

The only confirmed quarter-final tie at this stage will see Hollington host Hooe. Rye will entertain SC Pass+Move Arrows II or Robertsbridge United, whose match was postponed at the weekend, while Bexhill Town will visit Northiam 75 or Bexhill AAC.

Standings - Premier Division (played-points): Bexhill Town 8-21 (+12 goal difference), Crowhurst 9-15 (+16), Rye Town 6-15 (+9), Punnetts Town 7-13 (+9), Westfield II 6-10 (+2), Hawkhurst United 9-9 (-6), Rock-a-Nore* 8-7 (+2), St Leonards Social 7-7 (-15), Bexhill AAC 6-6 (-1), Sidley United* 7-5 (-10), Robertsbridge United 7-3 (-18). * = points adjusted

Division 1 (played-points): The JC Tackleway 7-19 (+26), Sandhurst 5-12 (+5), SC Pass+Move Arrows 5-10 (+6), AFC Jesters 6-9 (-1), Wadhurst United 7-7 (-2), Little Common II 8-6 (-14), Battle Town II 6-1 (-20). South Coast Athletico withdrawn

Division 2 (played-points): Ninfield 7-17 (+10), Peche Hill Select 7-14 (+4), SC Pass+Move Arrows II 8-12 (-3), Hollington United II 6-11 (+5), Northiam 75 7-10 (+7), Victoria Baptists 6-10 (+7), Bexhill Rovers 7-9 (-1), Hooe 5-6 (-5), Icklesham Casuals 8-5 (-16), Sedlescombe Rangers II 7-3 (-8).

Division 3 (played-points): Herstmonceux 10-25 (+21), Parkfield 7-16 (+5), Crowhurst II 5-15 (+12), Orington 7-12 (+4), Rye Town II* 7-11 (0), Sovereign Saints II 8-11 (-4), Bexhill AAC II 7-10 (-2), Catsfield 7-8 (-6), Ticehurst* 6-6 (+6), Mountfield United 7-3 (-8), Hastings Comets 6-2 (-11), Westfield III 7-1 (-17). * = points adjusted

Division 4 (played-points): Welcroft Park Rangers II 9-25 (+28), Battle Town III 9-15 (+9), Sedlescombe Rangers Development 7-15 (+4), Westfield IV 6-12 (+7), Robertsbridge United II 7-12 (+2), Burwash 8-12 (0), SC Pass+Move Arrows III* 8-8 (-13), The JC Tackleway II 8-7 (-3), Hawkhurst United II 7-7 (-11), Hastings Athletic 9-1 (-23).

Saturday November 26 fixtures (kick-off 2pm unless stated) - Premier Division: Rock-a-Nore v St Leonards Social.

Division 1: Sandhurst v The JC Tackleway, Wadhurst United v SC Pass+Move Arrows.

Division 2: Hooe v Victoria Baptists, Northiam 75 v Hollington United II, SC Pass+Move Arrows II v Peche Hill Select, Sedlescombe Rangers II v Icklesham Casuals.

Division 3: Bexhill AAC II v Rye Town II, Crowhurst II v Herstmonceux, Hastings Comets v Mountfield United, Orington v Catsfield, Westfield III v Parkfield.

Division 4: Battle Town III v Welcroft Park Rangers II, Burwash v Robertsbridge United II, Sedlescombe Rangers Development v Hawkhurst United II, The JC Tackleway II v Westfield IV.

Sussex Bluefin Junior Challenge Cup, 1st round (1.30pm): Cuckfield Town v AFC Jesters, Sovereign Saints II v AFC Southbourne.

ESFL Graham Ormston Premier Travel Chauffeurs Challenge Cup quarter-finals (1.30pm): Punnetts Town v Robertsbridge United, Rye Town v Bexhill AAC, Westfield II v Sidley United.

ESFL Wisden Sports Challenge Cup, 2nd round (1.30pm): Ninfield v Battle Town II.

