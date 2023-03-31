Crystal Palace and England midfielder will be star guest at Sussex Sixes

Former England and Crystal Palace player Geoff Thomas will be the star guest when 250 junior teams take part in the Sussex Sixes tournament at Uckfield over three days in May.

The popular Sussex Sixes football tournament will be hosted by Uckfield Grasshoppers.

The family-friendly community event is once again being held at West Park, with the girls’ tournament taking place on Saturday, May 13 and the boys’ tournament spanning the weekend of Saturday, May 21 and Sunday 22.

And this year, among other special guests still to be announced, ex-England and Crystal Palace footballing hero Thomas, an MBE, will be in attendance.

Geoff Thomas in his Palace heyday | Picture: Getty

The Sussex Sixes has become a regular fixture in the town, with 2023 marking the 31st year that the tournament will have taken place.

As well as raising vital funds for the junior football club at the heart of Uckfield, the tournament brings together more than 250 junior teams from the local area across its three days.

The fun, competitive event promotes positive football participation for boys and girls playing at clubs throughout the region between the ages of six and 16.

But it’s not only a football tournament. It’s also a firm fixture in the calendar for the local community to come along, cheer on your local junior players while enjoying family fun, great food (and hopefully some sun) on West Park recreation ground.

Sussex Sixes action returns to Uckfield in May

Special guests will also be in attendance from the worlds of politics and sport, joining local families to cheer on the teams taking part.

Uckfield Grasshoppers has been a central part of sporting and community life in Uckfield since 1981.

Established initially with just two teams for boys in the under-10 and under-11 age groups, the club has flourished over the years and now provides football for both boys and girls from the age of five up to and including 18-year-olds.

Grasshoppers teams play in the Crowborough and Mid Sussex junior football leagues, with many of the age groups fielding two or in some cases three teams.

Paul Fletcher, Grasshoppers chairman, said: “We’re thrilled to be hosting the Sussex Sixes tournament again in 2023. We pride ourselves on the positive role the club plays in our area, giving players of all ages and abilities the chance to be part of a caring, fun, inclusive and thriving club –the tournament is a brilliant way to share this ethos with the town and other clubs in our region.

“We’re working closely with the local community to make sure the event is a great day for the whole town.

"We’ll have overflow parking in operation and parking attendants on-site all day to ensure local residents aren’t inconvenienced – health and safety remains our top priority at all times. We can’t wait to welcome players and families from across the region to join us for three days of footballing fun.

“We will have some fantastic guests in attendance.”