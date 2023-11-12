Crystal Palace edge out Lewes as Rooks search in vain for second win of the season

Lewes let an early lead slip as they continued to search in vain for a second win of the Barclays Women’s Championship season, going down 3-2 against Crystal Palace at the VBS Community Stadium.

The Rooks struck first through a coolly taken Sarah Brasero-Carreira finish before Shanade Hopcroft brilliantly levelled from outside the box.

Lexi Potter and Molly-Mae Sharpe established a cushion for Palace after the break to condemn Lewes to their eighth loss in 10 games despite Reanna Blades pulling one back in injury time.

Palace were backed by a raucous home support but Lewes were quicker to settle and found the net in the 16th minute, Anna Grey’s incisive ball across the face of goal finding the waiting Brasero-Carreira to slot home.

Molly-Mae Sharpe was on target for Crystal Palace. (Photo by Justin Setterfield/Getty Images)

The Eagles soon began to dominate possession and found their reward just before the half-hour mark when Hopcroft smashed in the rebound after her free-kick came back off the wall.

Lewes continued to look slick on the counter-attack and almost re-took the lead but Grey’s curling effort was smartly saved by Demi Lambourne on the stroke of half-time.

There were few clean-cut chances in the second period until Potter buried a sweetly-struck effort to give Palace the lead for the first time in the 70th minute.

Sharpe then blasted home from a fine cross from substitute Araya Dennis 10 minutes later for Palace’s third meaning Blade’s scrappy finish was nothing more than a consolation for Lewes.

The result keeps the Rooks bottom of the division, while Palace emerged with their unbeaten home record intact.