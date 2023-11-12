Crystal Palace edge out Lewes as Rooks search in vain for second win of the season
and live on Freeview channel 276
The Rooks struck first through a coolly taken Sarah Brasero-Carreira finish before Shanade Hopcroft brilliantly levelled from outside the box.
Lexi Potter and Molly-Mae Sharpe established a cushion for Palace after the break to condemn Lewes to their eighth loss in 10 games despite Reanna Blades pulling one back in injury time.
Palace were backed by a raucous home support but Lewes were quicker to settle and found the net in the 16th minute, Anna Grey’s incisive ball across the face of goal finding the waiting Brasero-Carreira to slot home.
The Eagles soon began to dominate possession and found their reward just before the half-hour mark when Hopcroft smashed in the rebound after her free-kick came back off the wall.
Lewes continued to look slick on the counter-attack and almost re-took the lead but Grey’s curling effort was smartly saved by Demi Lambourne on the stroke of half-time.
There were few clean-cut chances in the second period until Potter buried a sweetly-struck effort to give Palace the lead for the first time in the 70th minute.
Sharpe then blasted home from a fine cross from substitute Araya Dennis 10 minutes later for Palace’s third meaning Blade’s scrappy finish was nothing more than a consolation for Lewes.
The result keeps the Rooks bottom of the division, while Palace emerged with their unbeaten home record intact.
To follow the action and sign up for The FA Player’s live Barclays Women’s Super League and Barclays Women’s Championship coverage visit https://faplayer.thefa.com/home/all