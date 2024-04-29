Cup glory and penalty shoot-out heartbreak for Southdown Under 8s and Under 9s.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Southdown Under 8s secured a brilliant win in the Crawley League Cup final on Sunday, bringing home the cup in a 6-0 victory over Maidenbower Colts. The match was closer than the result suggests with Southdown having to defend valiantly against a skilled and determined Maidenbower team.

Southdown deployed lightening quick counter attacks to create chances on the break and finished those chances clinically in an outstanding display of teamwork and creative play.

The Under 8s, who are playing their first season of league football, will be looking forward to bringing the trophy back to Southdown and receiving the congratulations from their clubmates at Southdown’s open day on May 4.

Southdown Under 8s with the Crawley Youth League Cup.

Southdown’s Under 9s suffered a heart-breaking penalty shoot-out loss to Crawley Down Hammers in their final. After a nervous start Southdown settled into the game and created a number of good chances with shots fizzing just wide and over that on another day would have found the back of the net.

Midway through the second half Southdown took the lead through an excellent finish and looked ready to put the game out of reach until a long-range screamer from the Hammers found the top of the net levelling the scores against the run of play.

Southdown rebounded and pushed forward again for a winner, and in the last second an acrobatic bicycle kick from Southdown almost won the game, only for the Hammers keeper to reach out a long arm and make an excellent save tipping the effort over the bar.

So on to the dreaded penalty shootout. After the first five penalties the scores were 3-3 until Southdown’s last penalty taker struck his effort against the post and the cup was Crawley’s.