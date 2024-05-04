Dabba on Chichester City's promotion: If my son turns out to be like these players, I’ll be a happy father

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

City were ruthless at Three Bridges to clinch the step up and spark jubilant scenes among fans, staff and players – and poignant ones too as they stopped to remember Graeme Gee, very much part of their success but not around to see it completed following his passing last month.

Killpartrick, who was witnessing the amazing scenes on his birthday, said the players had kept on surprising him and the rest of the backroom team, saying he always viewed the start of the season as the start of a bid for survival – before you could think about mid-table, promotion or anything else.

He said he’d told his colleagues to forget the play-offs about three months but the players went on a relentless run.

Chichester City celebrate as one after winning their play-off final | Picture: Steve Bone

Killpartrick praised what Jamie Crellin had done to get Three Bridges to the final – and said the all-Sussex match showed how strong Sussex football and its coaching network was right now.

Asked whether Chi would tackle step three head-on he replied: “We’ll have to – I know what’s coming.”

The former Rocks coach dedicated the win to Graeme Gee and others connected to the club who’d passed away during the season.

He added: “In all the years I’ve been involved in non-league football, I’ve never met a bunch of lads like this in my life – ever, ever. If my son turns out to be like these players, I’ll be a happy faither.”