Dagenham 1, Crawley Town 5: Reds hit five against Andy Carroll's Daggers

Crawley Town travelled to East London to face National League South side Dagenham & Redbridge in their fourth pre-season friendly.

Scott Lindsey made four changes to his side that started last time out against East Grinstead Town. Dion Periera and Harry Forster bounced from the bench into the starting XI after impressing at the weekend.

Jay Williams and Louie Watson also returned to the starting lineup for the first time in pre-season, with Danny Cashman missing the fixture. Reece Brown and Gavan Holohan both dropped to the bench for Lindsey's side.

The game started brightly for the Reds, with Harry McKirdy playing a beautifully weighted pass in behind to Forster, who couldn't hit the target with his effort.

Crawley Town players celebrate Harry Forster's first half goal | Picture: Mark Dunford

However, it was the hosts who nearly took the lead when McKirdy was nudged off the ball, which left Joe Haigh through on goal. Haigh rounded Harvey Davies, but it was Charlie Barker who managed to slide the ball away, stopping a certain goal.

McKirdy then made amends in the best possible way, as he finished coolly into the near post after an excellent interchange by Forster and Josh Flint down the left flank.

Williams and Watson were substituted after 22 minutes as the two continued their return to fitness, with Holohan and Brown replacing the pair.

Crawley made it two just after the half-hour mark. Holohan took a quick throw which found Forster in the area, who, despite limping, poked the ball past the keeper to end another positive half from Lindsey’s side.

The Daggers rode their luck at the start of the second half as Harvey Davies was pressured by Joe Haigh, who nicked the ball and rolled the ball into half the deficit.

Crawley reacted instantly, as they continued to dominate possession with brilliant intensity, and the Reds nearly found a third when Holohan cut inside of a defender and rattled a shot off the crossbar from a difficult angle.

Crawley made seven substitutes in the 62nd minute, as Lindsey continued to manage minutes.

McKirdy, Kabongo Tshimanga, Forster, Dion Conroy, Barker, Periera and Davies all came off with Ade Adeyemo, Ben Radcliffe, Anthony Papadopoulos, Louis Flower, Ryan Sandford and 2 trialists coming on.

The third goal came soon after the subs, with Brown firing into the roof of the net after some brilliant work from Flower, who had another incredible cameo.

With 17 minutes to go, Crawley made another two substitutions, with Brown and Flint both being replaced by two trialists.

After only being on for 10 minutes, a trialist made his mark on the game. Flower turned creator again after he sharply pounced on a backpass, the ball then broke to the trialist, who tapped home Crawley’s fourth.

The fifth came soon after, with the trialist getting himself his second of the night, continuing to make a brilliant impression on Linsdsey and the fanbase. Flower was involved again; he danced himself into space and struck a shot which was well saved, but the trialist was alert to tap home and make it 16 goals in four games for Crawley.

The full-time whistle came soon after the fifth, and Crawley made it three games in a row where they scored five goals, with the side flowing in confidence.

The Reds return home on Saturday, where they welcome Championship opposition in Portsmouth FC at 3 PM.

Tickets are on sale, so be sure to get them and support Lindsey’s side as they play their penultimate pre-season game.