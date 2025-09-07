Dagenham and Redbridge v Worthing FC, National League Southplaceholder image
Daggers downed: 33 photos from Worthing's superb 5-2 win at Dagenham and Redbridge

By Steve Bone
Published 7th Sep 2025, 14:42 BST
It’s two wins in a row for Worthing – and seven points from their past nine available – after a fantastic 5-2 victory away to one of the pre-season National South favourites, Dagenham and Redbridge.

Temi Babalola put Chris Agutter’s side ahead before the Daggers levelled, but Joel Colbran restored the Rebels’ lead just before the break.

Sam Packham made it 3-1 with 20 minutes before Jow Haigh scored then get sent off for D&R, for whom Andy Carroll was by now on as a sub.

Razzaq Coleman De Graft made the points safe with a fourth and Brad Dolaghan added a fifth deep into stoppage time – and the result moved Worthing into the National South’s top ten.

See pictures by Jay Wrighte from a day to cherish for the Rebels and their fans on this page and those linked, and get the latest from Woodside Road in the Worthing Herald, every Thursday.

