Daggers downed: 33 photos from Worthing's superb 5-2 win at Dagenham and Redbridge

Temi Babalola put Chris Agutter’s side ahead before the Daggers levelled, but Joel Colbran restored the Rebels’ lead just before the break.
Sam Packham made it 3-1 with 20 minutes before Jow Haigh scored then get sent off for D&R, for whom Andy Carroll was by now on as a sub.
Razzaq Coleman De Graft made the points safe with a fourth and Brad Dolaghan added a fifth deep into stoppage time – and the result moved Worthing into the National South’s top ten.
