Daniel Ajakaiye nets first half hat-trick as four-some Horsham FC put Bowers & Pitsea to the sword - the match in 29 pictures

Daniel Ajakaiye bagged a first half hat-trick as Horsham FC maintained their Isthmian Premier play-off hopes with a convincing 4-1 win over relegation-threatened Bowers & Pitsea in front of a four-figure Camping World Community Stadium crowd on Saturday.

By Matt Pole
Published 20th Mar 2023, 12:10 GMT
Updated 20th Mar 2023, 12:13 GMT

Ajakaiye netted his first on 14 minutes, before two quickfire goals on the stroke of half-time completed his treble.

The returning Jack Mazzone needed less than a minute to make an impact off the bench, heading home the Hornets’ fourth on 77 minutes.

Bowers applied pressure late on, and were rewarded with four minutes remaining when Henry Sinai grabbed a late consolation goal.

The win moves Horsham up to eighth in the table. Dominic Di Paola’s side are now three points off the play-off places.

The Hornets will look to further boost their play-off aspirations when they visit sixth-placed Cray Wanderers this Saturday.

See some pictures by the club's photographer John Lines on this page and the ones linked.

Get the latest from the Camping World Community Stadium in the West Sussex County Times - out every Thursday.

Match action from Horsham's excellent Isthmian Premier victory over struggling Bowers & Pitsea

1. Horsham 4, Bowers & Pitsea 1 - the match in pictures

Match action from Horsham's excellent Isthmian Premier victory over struggling Bowers & Pitsea Photo: John Lines

Match action from Horsham's excellent Isthmian Premier victory over struggling Bowers & Pitsea

2. Horsham 4, Bowers & Pitsea 1 - in pictures

Match action from Horsham's excellent Isthmian Premier victory over struggling Bowers & Pitsea Photo: John Lines

Match action from Horsham's excellent Isthmian Premier victory over struggling Bowers & Pitsea

3. Horsham 4, Bowers & Pitsea 1 - in pictures

Match action from Horsham's excellent Isthmian Premier victory over struggling Bowers & Pitsea Photo: John Lines

Match action from Horsham's excellent Isthmian Premier victory over struggling Bowers & Pitsea

4. Horsham 4, Bowers & Pitsea 1 - in pictures

Match action from Horsham's excellent Isthmian Premier victory over struggling Bowers & Pitsea Photo: John Lines

