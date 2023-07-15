Danilo Orsi double fires Crawley Town to pre-season victory at near-neighbours Three Bridges

A Danilo Orsi brace fired Crawley Town to a 2-1 friendly win at near-neighbours Three Bridges this afternoon.

The former Grimsby Town striker bagged both his goals in the first half as Scott Lindsey’s side continued their winning start to pre-season.

An inviting Jayden Davis ball across the face of goal was thundered home off the underside of the crossbar by Orsi in the ninth minute.

The 27-year-old added his second a minute before the break. Slick one-touch football from the Reds allowed Orsi to race through on goal and coolly slot the ball home.

Danilo Orsi was at the double for Crawley Town in their pre-season win at Three Bridges. Picture courtesy of Crawley Town FC

Crawley fielded an entirely different XI in the second half, with the likes of Joel Lynch, Dom Telford and Ashley Nadesan taking to the field.

Bridges reduced the deficit on 75 minutes. A brilliant through ball sent Kevin Rivera through on goal. He then rounded Reds keeper Corey Addai and calmly finished into the net.

Crawley visit National League South outfit Dover Athletic in their third pre-season friendly this Tuesday (7.45pm).

Crawley Town first half XI: Luca Ashby-Hammond, Tobi Omole, Harry Ransom, Joy Mukena, Triallist, Liam Kelly, Jayden Kelly, Klaidi Lolos, Nick Tsaroulla, Triallist, Danilo Orsi.