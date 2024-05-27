Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Danny Bloor is back in East Sussex – as the new manager of Hastings United.

The man who was a popular and successful manager of Eastbourne Borough until he was replaced by new owner Simon Leslie a year ago has been appointed to take over from Chris Agutter at the Pilot Field.

It follows several months at Welling United for a manager well-known across Sussex, who took Eastbourne to the National South play-offs in 2022 and nearly repeated the trick last year.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Brighton and Hove Albion FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Hastings United have been looking for their fourth manager in just over a year following Agutter’s switch to Worthing a fortnight ago. Agutter had been in his second spell at the Pilot Field since returning last October to take over from sacked Paul Barnes.

Danny Bloor | Picture: Lydia Redman

Barnes had taken over last summer following the resignation of Gary Elphick, who had been Hastings’ boss since November 2021 when Agutter’s first Us spell ended.

Hastings United said on Monday: “After an extensive search and thorough process the club are really pleased to confirm that Danny Bloor has been appointed as men’s first team manager on a two-year contract.”

Bloor said: “I am delighted to accept the position of First Team Manager of Hastings Utd. For me the fans are the most important people at a football club and Hastings without a shadow of a doubt has the best and I am so looking forward to meeting them.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"This is a proper football club with proper football people involved and I can’t wait to follow on the great work Chris has started. There will be no wholesale changes, we have a fantastic squad in place.”

United said further announcements on the rest of the management and back room staff will be made in the coming weeks.