Danny Potter: Chi City’s promotion is overwhelming … now the chairman may have a headache!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Potter, who joined Chi City’s staff when Miles Rutherford and Graeme Gee were appointed as manager and assistant back in 2015, described an evening when City beat Three Bridges 5-0 to lift the promotion trophy and be confirmed in step three of the non-league game for 2024-25 – as ‘overwhelming’.
He said the management had told the players some years ago they wanted to get them to step three of non-league – whether as players noving up with other clubs or as a unit with Chi City.
Potter said belief had grown as the season had gone on and Tuesday’s semi-final win at Ramsgate was probably the biggest step towards achieving the prize.
Ane he praised Three Bridges and their manager Jamie Crellin and said they were unfortunate to miss out on promotion.
He spoke about Graeme Gee, who died just 22 days before promotion was clinched, and said his influence was still very much being felt in the dressing room. And his message to the chairman Andy Bell? ‘I think he’s going to have a bit of a headache.’
Potter said he was looking forward to playing Bognor in a league game rather than just a friendly.
Hear his full interview in the video player above.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.