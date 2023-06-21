Darren Budd heads up new arrivals as Dean Cox’s Burgess HIll Town revamp continues

The good news keeps on coming for Burgess HIll Town fans ahead of the new season – and it’s topped off by the return of club legend Darren Budd.

Manager Dean Cox continues to add to his squad for the new Isthmian League south east division campaign with new signings and the re-recruitment of players who were at the club last term.

And the biggest news os that he has secured the services of veteran midfielder Budd following his departure from Worthing.

Budd has served numerous Sussex clubs with distinction and the Hillians are jubilant to snap him up.

Darren Budd with Dean Cox at Burgess Hill Town | Picture: BHTFC

They announced: “We are delighted to announce that 2014-15 title winning captain Darren Budd, is returning to Leylands Park for 23-24.

“The instrumental midfielder joins from Worthing, where he has played a major part in their recent success since joining them in 2017.”

That’s just one of a number of announcements made inthe past week or so.

Lewis Finney has committed to the club for the season. The goalscoring midfielder has racked up 21 goals in 82 appearances for the Hill so far and is expected add to those numbers.

James Shaw with Dean Cox | Picture: BHTFC

Following suit is Reggie Ward, another who has agreed to stay as Cox leads Hill into a fresh start after their relegation battle in 22-23.

The young full-back has amassed 73 Hillians appearances and will look to hit that 100 mark in the upcoming campaign. Ward said on Twitter: “Happy to stay on board, can’t wait to get back playing.”

Hill have also announced the return of goalkeeper James Shaw to the club. Shaw grew up in Burgess Hill and came through their youth set-up before returning to the club in 2017, with his last Hillians appearance coming in 2018.

Hill said on Twitter: “Delighted to be back at the Hill and part of what feels like a new era for the club - there's a positive energy around the place and I'm looking forward to getting back out there.”