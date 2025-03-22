Relegation looms ever closer for the Rocks after a battling performance at home to promotion-hunting Dartford failed to stave off another home defeat.

Sign up to our Brighton and Hove Albion FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

In front of a crowd of 1,044, Bognor put in plenty of effort but came up short against a strong Dartford side who left with all three points after a goal in each half.

It leaves the Rocks 12 points from the safety line with only six games to play.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Inside the first minute home keeper Ryan Hall miskicked the ball but Bognor managed to scramble it away for a corner. Samir Caruthers' ball into the area was gathered.

The Rocks try to get things moving against Dartford - picture by Trevor Staff

Chad Field fouled Olly Box after a bursting run through the middle. The free-kick was played to Sam Odaudu by Caruthers. He only had to control the ball before firing it home via a slight deflection on six minutes. Bailey Smith won Bognor’s first corner but Doug Tuck’s effort was blocked. Box had a strike across goal when he had beaten the defence with his pace. Odaudu ran down the left before playing it into the area and on to the boot of Callum Jones who, on the volley, met it well – but it was hit straight at Hall. Sam Okoye went into the book for a dangerous challenge on Matt Burgess after 14 minutes. A handball gave Bognor a free-kick. Burgess curled the ball into the box but it flew out of the reach of Dion Jarvis.

The Rocks had to clear off the line following a Caruthers corner. Jarvis headed it out, then Tuck was there to clear the follow-up. Michael Olarewaju went into the book for fouling Smith on 29 minutes. Burgess took another knock and after treatment he won a free-kick for his side. Tommy-Lee Higgs fired it low and wide on 36 minutes. Luther Williams pushed over Smith in another Bognor attack and another free-kick was awarded, but Tuck curled it high and wide on 40 minutes. Harvey Whyte received the ball from Smith before cutting in and passing to Higgs but the goalkeeper was there first.

Soon after the break, Darts’ Denzelle Olopade was cautioned for a late challenge on Burgess. An attack from Bognor saw Jasper Mather run well with the ball on the left before cutting inside and shooting from a tight angle. It forced a good save from Jacob Marsden at his near post.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A ball through the middle saw Higgs make chase but Marsden dashed out of his goal to hack it clear – Higgs caught him and he went into the book. Caruthers fired wide of the right post on 62 minutes. Another free-kick saw Odaudu curl a shot direct at goal and Hall had to tip the ball onto the bar and out.

The Rocks and Dartford go toe to toe - picture by Trevor Staff

Burgess had to come off for his earlier injury on 70 minutes and was replaced by Lennie Smith. Box made a late run into the area but Whyte was equal to it. A corner kick by Caruthers saw Hall gather.

Eddie D'Sane played the ball wide to Caruthers, who curled it into the area but Field headed it over the bar. From the corner, Callum Jones pounced on the loose ball with Hall stranded to steer it into the net from close range on 85 minutes.

Five minutes of stoppage time couldn’t help Bognor salvage anything as the visitors went back to the top of the league.

The Rocks are on the road next as they travel to Whitehawk on Saturday.