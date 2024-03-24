The briliant Reds are now seventh in the League Two table as the play-off push reaches the business end.

But crucially Town have two games in hand on Gillingham and AFC Wimbledon and with their fate in their own hands.

At the other end of the table, Sutton United tightened it up at the bottom after victory over Accrington as the three horse race to avoid relegation bunches up.

This is what the SuperComputer, conducted by the footballwebpages.co.uk website, predicts will happen.

Take a look at this predicted table and deliver your verdict via our social media channels.

1 . Mansfield Town 88pts (+49) Photo: Chris Holloway

2 . Stockport County 86pts (-+41) Photo: Jan Kruger

3 . Wrexham 81pts (+25) Photo: Chris Holloway