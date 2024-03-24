MK Dons missed the chance to go into the top three after a big defeat at Stockport County.MK Dons missed the chance to go into the top three after a big defeat at Stockport County.
Data experts give latest take on final League Two table after latest twists in promotion and relegation battles, including predictions for Crawley Town, AFC Wimbledon, Gillingham, Newport County and Walsall

Crawley Town’s tremendous season goes on following a 3-1 win at Tranmere Rovers.
Stephen Thirkill
By Stephen Thirkill
Published 24th Mar 2024, 13:10 GMT

The briliant Reds are now seventh in the League Two table as the play-off push reaches the business end.

But crucially Town have two games in hand on Gillingham and AFC Wimbledon and with their fate in their own hands.

At the other end of the table, Sutton United tightened it up at the bottom after victory over Accrington as the three horse race to avoid relegation bunches up.

This is what the SuperComputer, conducted by the footballwebpages.co.uk website, predicts will happen.

Take a look at this predicted table and deliver your verdict via our social media channels.

88pts (+49)

1. Mansfield Town

88pts (+49) Photo: Chris Holloway

86pts (-+41)

2. Stockport County

86pts (-+41) Photo: Jan Kruger

81pts (+25)

3. Wrexham

81pts (+25) Photo: Chris Holloway

78pts (+16)

4. Crewe Alexandra

78pts (+16) Photo: Ben Roberts Photo

