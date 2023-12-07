BREAKING
Data experts give latest verdict on how the final League Two table will look and where Crawley Town, AFC Wimbledon, Gillingham, Barrow and Newport County will finish - picture gallery

Crawley Town will win 30 more points this season, according to the latest supercomputer predictions.
Stephen Thirkill
By Stephen Thirkill
Published 7th Dec 2023, 11:25 GMT

The data – carried out by bookmakers BetVictor – believes Town will continue in a similar trend of form.

The supercomputer uses the match simulator to predict the outcomes of a full season's fixtures. The simulation is run 10,000 times, following which the experts calculate average standings and probabilities.

Win league: 79.7% Automatic promotion: 98.6% Play-off spot: 1.4%

1. Stockport County - 95pts (+46)

Win league: 79.7% Automatic promotion: 98.6% Play-off spot: 1.4% Photo: Richard Heathcote

Win league: 16,8% Automatic promotion: 85.6% Play-off spot: 13.4%

2. Mansfield Town - 86pts (+36)

Win league: 16,8% Automatic promotion: 85.6% Play-off spot: 13.4% Photo: Chris Holloway

Win league: 1.2% Automatic promotion: 33.9% Play-off spot: 52.4%

3. Wrexham - 77pts (+20)

Win league: 1.2% Automatic promotion: 33.9% Play-off spot: 52.4% Photo: Chris Holloway

Win league: 1.2% Automatic promotion: 28.8% Play-off spot: 53.8%

4. Notts County - 77pts (+14)

Win league: 1.2% Automatic promotion: 28.8% Play-off spot: 53.8% Photo: Jess Hornby

