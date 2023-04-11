Edit Account-Sign Out
Crawley Town are back in the relegation zone after defeat at Barrow.

Data experts predict Crawley Town's survival bid will be decided by just three goals - plus how many points Hartlepool United, Rochdale and Harrogate Town will win

It was a bleak Easter Monday as Crawley Town slipped back into the relegation zone.

Stephen Thirkill
By Stephen Thirkill
Published 11th Apr 2023, 08:54 BST

The Reds were beaten 4-0 at Barrow while Hartlepool United thumped Grimsby Town 4-1.

It leaves Town a point off safety and also sees them now with a worse goal difference.

The Reds now have successive home games before a potentially winner takes all clash at Hartlepool on 22nd April.

Here’s how the supercomputer thinks it will look at the end of the season.

Give us your predictions on how the season will finish via our social media channels.

Get more Reds news, here.

Win the league: 95% Promotion chances: 99% Play-off chances: less than 1%

1. Leyton Orient - 89pts (+28)

Win the league: 95% Promotion chances: 99% Play-off chances: less than 1% Photo: Pete Norton:

Win the league: 1% Promotion chances: 59% Play-off chances: 48%

2. Northampton Town - 80pts (+17)

Win the league: 1% Promotion chances: 59% Play-off chances: 48% Photo: Pete Norton

Win the league: 1% Promotion chances: 61% Play-off chances: 53%

3. Stockport County - 79pts (+27)

Win the league: 1% Promotion chances: 61% Play-off chances: 53% Photo: Naomi Baker

Win the league: 1% Promotion chances: 53% Play-off chances: 50%

4. Stevenage - 79pts (+18)

Win the league: 1% Promotion chances: 53% Play-off chances: 50% Photo: Pete Norton

