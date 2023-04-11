It was a bleak Easter Monday as Crawley Town slipped back into the relegation zone.

The Reds were beaten 4-0 at Barrow while Hartlepool United thumped Grimsby Town 4-1.

It leaves Town a point off safety and also sees them now with a worse goal difference.

The Reds now have successive home games before a potentially winner takes all clash at Hartlepool on 22nd April.

Here’s how the supercomputer thinks it will look at the end of the season.

Give us your predictions on how the season will finish via our social media channels.

Get more Reds news, here.

1 . Leyton Orient - 89pts (+28) Win the league: 95% Promotion chances: 99% Play-off chances: less than 1% Photo: Pete Norton:

2 . Northampton Town - 80pts (+17) Win the league: 1% Promotion chances: 59% Play-off chances: 48% Photo: Pete Norton

3 . Stockport County - 79pts (+27) Win the league: 1% Promotion chances: 61% Play-off chances: 53% Photo: Naomi Baker

4 . Stevenage - 79pts (+18) Win the league: 1% Promotion chances: 53% Play-off chances: 50% Photo: Pete Norton