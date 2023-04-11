Data experts predict Crawley Town's survival bid will be decided by just three goals - plus how many points Hartlepool United, Rochdale and Harrogate Town will win
It was a bleak Easter Monday as Crawley Town slipped back into the relegation zone.
The Reds were beaten 4-0 at Barrow while Hartlepool United thumped Grimsby Town 4-1.
It leaves Town a point off safety and also sees them now with a worse goal difference.
The Reds now have successive home games before a potentially winner takes all clash at Hartlepool on 22nd April.
Here’s how the supercomputer thinks it will look at the end of the season.
