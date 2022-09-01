The Reds have failed to win any of their first six games to hinder their promotion aspirations for the season.

But, of course, we are just six games into the season and all can and will change as the season develops.

Elsewhere in the league, Salford City, Leyton Orient and Northampton Town have so far lived up to their pre-season fancied tags.

Barrow were expected to be in a relegation fight, but so far the Cumbrians are laughing at the predictions and sit second in the table with five wins out of six.

Last season’s play-off semi-finalists Swindon have faltered so far, as have big-spending Crawley and well-backed Stockport County.

The bettingodds.com website have given each side a probability chance of promotion based on the combined odds with all major bookies.

Take a look at what the experts say about Crawley’s chances and deliver your verdict via our social media channels.

