Davies is Bognor Regis Town’s hero as Casuals’ fightback proves in vain

Action in the Nyewood Lane clash between the Rocks and Corinthian-Casuals | Picture: Martin Denyer

Nathan Odokonyero and Alfie Bridgman scored to put the Rocks ahead but Luke Stokoe’s double made it 2-2. Davies' free-kick went in 20 minutes from time to seal the win and move Bognor up to 15th in the Isthmian premier table.

Tyler Caton hit a very early Casuals corner into the goalmouth and Matt Paterson, making his Rocks home debut, was back to head it back to Toby Steward. Odokonyero netted the opening goal after four minutes. James Crane's ball forward was headed inarvertently into danger by Ryan Green straight into the path of Odokonyero, who sped in before coolly placing the ball into the net.

On nine minutes Bridgman swung a ball to Harvey Whyte who smashed a shot low and against the post and out.

Stokoe slid in on Davies in midfield and a foul was given for Bognor. Stokoe had to receive treatment after appearing to jar his knee.

Soon it was nearly 2-0 to the Rocks. Whyte ran down the right and placed the ball inside to Josh McCormick – and he squared it to Paterson, who chipped it narrowly over the cbar on 15 minutes.

Paterson won the ball in the air and tried to flick the ball on but the ball bounced off a defender. Whyte and McCormick again combined as the right-back played the ball inside, with Whyte connecting with a low shot which rolled wide.

Bognor went close as Bridgman placed it to Paterson, who turned in the box and smashed it low at goal but it was Seymour's left leg that denied him on 36 minutes.

The Rocks got their second when Davies stole possession deep into Casuals half and he played it to Odokonyero, who squared the ball across the area to Bridgman – and he placed it into the net with Seymour stranded on 38 minutes. HT 2-0

Misha Djemail found space on the left and his low ball inside saw Crane put off Elijah Simpson before diverting it to keeper Steward.

Davies curled in a low cross, Crane flicked it on and it was Paterson on the back post who just missed it. He received treatment after over- stretching.

Whyte did very well to set Odokonyero on his way. He sped on but diverted his attempt wide of the post on 55 minutes when he perhaps should have done better,

Bognor conceded on 57 minutes when Whyte's pass back to Steward fell short as the keeper tried to clear the ball – but Stokoe got in the way and it ricocheted off him and back into the net.

Paterson was blocked with his attempt from a low cross. Then McCormick and Whyte combined again on the right. Whyte found Paterson with a pass and he curled one narrowly over the bar on 65 minutes.

Casuals equalised when Stokoe burst through and from 25 yards out hit a shot low and hard – and despite Steward getting a right hand on it he couldn't stop the ball flying into the net on 66 minutes.

But the Rocks soon regained the lead. Davies curled in a free-kick and it bounced off the turf and into the net. The linesman had his flag up for offside as Crane and Paterson were both in the area but after deliberation, the referee awarded the goal on 70 minutes – seemingly as no other players got a touch.

Bridgman burst past a number of Casuals players before getting just inside the box but fired his shot high and over on 83 minutes. McCormick had pulled up and received treatment and had to be replaced by Luke Robinson on 85 minutes.

Bridgman ran down the left and crossed to Odokonyero, who diverted it wide on the volley on 87 minutes.

Bognor almost slipped up at the back as Whyte headed the ball back to Steward but he just about got there to gather it on the edge of his box.

Despite six minutes of stoppage time Bognor held on for the three points, a good response after a poor 2-0 loss at Margate last weekend.

The Rocks welcome Haywards Heath on Tuesday in the Sussex Senior Cup (7:45pm at Nyewood Lane).

