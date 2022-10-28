A Kane Penn goal – his third in three games – was all they had to show for their efforts but Elphick said it was their best performance since he took over as manager almost a year ago.

And he says the performance proves they are in the Isthmian premier on merit – and can live with its best teams. The game came three days after a convincing 3-0 win at Herne Bay, where Penn, Alex Brefo and Sam Adams were on target.

Elphick said of the defeat to Potters Bar, who went top with the win: “We blew them away – the result was daylight robbery. We dominated the game.

"Their first goal was a terrible deflection at a free-kick and after that they sat back. We got done for their second goal but then got one back and didn’t deserve to lose. It was our best performance since I took over – they couldn’t live with us at times.

"It bodes well for the rest of the season. We’re only going to improve.”

Elphick was pleased with the win and clean sheet at Herne Bay, which he said showed how much they had advanced since being promoted with the Kent team last spring.

The United squad has been strengthened by two signings – forward Chinedu McKenzie, who played with Elphick at Burgess Hill and has won promotion from the Isthmian premier with Tonbridge, has joined permanently, while wide-man De Niro Pinto has joined on dual-registration from Eastbourne Borough.

"We’re delighted to bring both in,” Elphick said. “We were looking a bit thin numbers-wise but these two both give us new dimensions. Both came on against Potters Bar and were involved in our goal.”

Now comes another two-game week and first up it’s an FA Trophy tie at home to Burgess Hill tomorrow, when striker Ben Pope may return after a bout of flu..

"The Trophy is a competition that can open up and you can find yourself in the latter stages, but this will be a tough tie. We owe Burgess Hill one from them winning 3-2 here last season,” said Elphick.