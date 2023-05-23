Dean Cox is wasting no time assembling a Burgess Hill Town squad he believes is capable of looking up not down in the 2023-24 Isthmian south east division.

The new Hillians boss has already signed five new players – four of them from his former club Lancing – and tied down two of last season’s Hill stars.

The ex-Brighton, Crawley and Leyton Orient wide man says it’s all about adding fresh faces and quality after a season in which Hill found themselves battling against relegation.

There are no grand promises from Cox about what the Hillians will do next season but he says they want to be competitive in what will again be a dog-eat-dog division.

Dean Cox with Joe Shelley | Picture: BHTFC

Whitehawk’s former Horsham defender Joe Shelley is one of Cox’s latest recruits, along with Lancing midfield duo Finn Daniels-Yeomans and Tyrese Mthunzi.

They follow another Lancing pair, forward Reece Hallard and defender Marcus Allen, through the door at the More Than Tyres Stadium, while striker Dan Perry and versatile left-side player Martyn Box are among last season’s Hill squad to commit to another year.

The signing of Shelley has made plenty sit up and take notice – the experienced player is fresh from helping Whitehawk win promotion from the Isthmian south east via the play-ofs.

Cox told the Mid Sussex Times he was pleased to get deals done early.

Dean Cox with Tyrese Mthunzi | Picture: BHTFC

"Last season the team only just avoided relegation, so we’ve looked to bring in fresh faces and extra quality,” he said.

"Joe Shelley is a big one for us. A lot of people might look at his age but for me it’s experience. He’s played a lot of games, had success and is a winner and I hope that reflects on the team.

"He could have stayed at Whitehawk and we had to be patient. He’s big, strong and aggressive and we can build around him.

"Those we have brought in from Lancing can all add something to the squad.

Dean Cox with Finn Daneisl-Yeoman| Picture: BHTFC

"And we are pleased to get Dan Perry and Martyn Box on board. Dan’s goal record speaks for itself and Martyn is another who can play in a number of positions.

"I’m trying to get the right characters in to create strong team spirit so we can enjoy our football.

"We’re still speaking to a few more and if we can get the whole squad together in time for pre-season that will be massive.

