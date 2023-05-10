New boss Dean Cox has wasted no time in starting to mould a squad for 2023-24 he feels will be able to compete at the right end of the Isthmian south east division table.

And his efforts have seen him return to his former club Lancing to prise two of their assets away to the More Than Tyres Stadium.

Reece Hallard and Marcus Allen are the two who have agreed to follow Cox from Culver Road to Mid Sussex for a new challenge.

Dean Cox welcomes former Lancing forward Reece Hallard to Burgess Hill Town | Picture: BHTFC

Central defender Allen has agreed to join after winning Lancing’s manager’s player, players’ player and young player of the season awards.

Forward Hallard scored nine goals in the Lancers’ Isthmian south east campaign and won the club’s supporters’ player of the year award.

In addition to the new duo, Hill fans’ favourite Martyn Box has agreed to stay at his hometown club for 23-24.

He chipped in with six goals last season from left-back and is rapidly closing in on 100 appearances for the club. Other signings and re-signings are expected soon with Cox eager to press for Isthmian honours, well away from the relegation play-off zone they almost ended up in this term.

The Hillians held their end-of-season awards bash last Friday and numerous gongs were handed out.

Winners were: Outstanding contribution: Graham Smith, Diane Mills, Tim Spencer, Ray ‘Pav’ Bugg, John Buck; The John Buck Award: Chris Neal; volunteer of the year: John Goss; supporters’ player of the season: Dan Perry; players’ player of the season: Dan Perry; manager’s’ player of the season: Kieran Rowe. The club issued this message: “Congratulations to all our award winners and everyone who attended. Your support has been phenomenal.”

Tomorrow (Friday, May 12, 7pm) a fans’ forum is being held at the club.

Club chief Vince Alfieri will give supporters an update on how things are progressing off the pitch and Cox and his coaching staff will be present to talk about their ambitions for the new season.