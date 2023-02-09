Lancing were delighted with a win and a clean sheet against Hythe Town in the Isthmian south east division – while Worthing FC Women were pleased to ease into the next round of their League Cup with a win at Welling.

Lancing 2 Hythe Town 0

Isthmian South East

Dean Cox was delighted as a win and a clean sheet carried the Lancers further away from the relegation zone.

Lancing manager Dean Cox was pleased by the win over Hythe | Picture: Chris Neal

Kane Louis came back into the side and Ashley Mutongerwa was on the bench.

Play was end to end for most of the first half with both sides showing some fine attacking flair.

Lancing looked busy from the kick off, desperate to show they are not just a second half team. Reece Hallard looked powerful, bursting forward down the left leading to a couple of early corners.

The visitors had the first real threat on goal. Mo Juwara lost the ball to Sam Itauma who made a dash towards goal but he was off-target.

Becs Bell makes it 4-1 to Worthing at Welling | Picture - OneRebelsView

On 15 minutes Reece Hallard shot on the turn, forcing keeper Steve Phillips to stretch low to make a good save.

Lancing’s promising start almost came unstuck with a self-inflicted wound. Alieu Secka’s attempted pass out from the back was intercepted but he redeemed himself with a fine save, pushed wide for a corner.

Louis was picked out in the box and his shot rebounded from a defender, falling to Modou Jammeh but his effort was deflected for a corner.

Secka had to be at his most alert on the 30-minute mark to react to a bullet header from a corner driven hard to the near post and put it behind for a corner.

Hallard looked to have got in behind with the goal beckoning but he had strayed offside.

He next tried his luck from long distance but got well underneath the ball which flew way too high.

Lancing began the second half in determined mood and Marcel Powell showed strength on the ball on the Hythe by-line, earning a free-kick.

The ball was delivered from the right corner by Darius Goldsmith to the waiting Marcus Allen, later named MoM, who hit home an accurate volley.

Hythe raised their game and put the Lancing defence under pressure. Lex Allan had a good opportunity to get his side level when he got his head to a free kick but glanced the ball wide of the upright.

Lancing brought on Owen Spicer for Tyrese Muthunz and Tyrone Madhani for Marcel Powell.

Hythe thought they had drawn level from a free-kick but an infringement had been spotted by ref Michael Ryan.

Lancing brought on Ashley Mutongerwa for Louis and the changes helped Lancing to a strong finish.

A minute into added time, Ashley Mutongerwa seized on misplaced pass and played in Hallard, who picked his spot to make it 2-0.

DAVE WILMOTT

Welling United Women 1 Worthing Women 5

League Cup

Two late goals from Becs Bell added some gloss to the final score as the visiting Blues eased past a resilient Welling United to reach the next round of the League Cup.

Worthing got off to a bright start, with Niamh Andersson's goal on five minutes followed by a second by Katie Young to make it 2-0 at half-time.

The second half saw an early goal by Welling, then an odd penalty in which Welling defender accidentally picked up the ball believing it to out of play resulting in captain Gemma Worsfold making it 3-1.

Two further goals by Bell resulted in a 5-1 victory to Worthing Women.

Following last week’s emphatic victory over title rivals Millwall, Manager John Donoghue made changes to the starting line-up.

In came Bell, Charlie Carter, Emily Linscer and Keavy Price. Fit-again Chloe Lelliott was also back amongst the subs.

Early on Andersson’s free-kick sailed up and over helpless home keeper Talisha Hickson. Young made it two when Price’s corner was cleared to her. Amy Panayi halved Welling’s deficit early in the second half but the odd penalty and Bell’s double wrapped it up to set up a tie at Sutton on Sunday. -​​​​​​

- GARETH NICHOLAS

Yapton 1 Unicorn Res 6

West Sx Lge Div 1

Yapton are languishing at the foot of the table with only a single point.