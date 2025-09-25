Billy Vigar has died.

Sign up to our Brighton and Hove Albion FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Chichester City forward passed away in hospital on Thursday morning, five days after sustaining a significant brain injury in a match at Wingate and Finchley FC.

The worst news was confirmed on Thursday evening by Chi City, who passed on a statement from his family.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

That statement said: “After sustaining a significant injury last Saturday, Billy was put in an induced coma.

"On Tuesday he needed an operation to aid any chances of recovery.

"Although this helped, the injury proved too much for him and he passed away on Thursday morning.

"The responses to the original update show how much Billy was loved within the sport. His family are devastated that this has happened while he was playing the sport he loved.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Chichester City said they were passing on the news of the 21-year-old former Arsenal player’s passing ‘with great sadness’ and added: “We request that his family's privacy is respected at this most difficult time.

Billy Vigar playing for Chichester City earlier this season

"Rest in peace Billy. Forever in the hearts of all at Chichester City Football Club.”

Billy, whose family are from West Sussex, spent seven years with Arsenal FC from his schoolboy days through to a year on loan at Eastbourne Borough in 2023-24, where he impressed in the Sports’ National League South team.

Also having had a spell with Derby County U21s, Billy joined Hastings United last season – where again he was highly thought of – but his 24-25 campaign was cut short by a serious knee injury.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In the summer he had a trial with Chichester City and joined them for the 25-26 season and was a regular in the side in the early weeks of the season, scoring in their Isthmian premier division wins over Hashtag United and Carshalton.

Billy Vigar in action during the PL2 match between Arsenal U21 and Leicester City U21 at Meadow Park on January 13, 2023 (Photo by David Price/Arsenal FC via Getty Images)

City’s management had told us of a highly promising young player who was a dream to coach and was a very hard worker.

It was just over ten minutes into Saturday’s Isthmian premier division game at Wingate and Finchley when Billy chased a ball forward and in trying to keep it in play, lost his balance and ended up colliding with a brick wall behind the pitch, his head making an impact with the structure.

It was immediately obvious the injury was serious and as well as being treated by medical staff who were present at the game, an ambulance and air ambulance were called.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Paramedics treated him at the scene before he was taken by ambulance to St Mary’s Hospital, Paddington, with Chi City manager Miles Rutherford following in order to be with him.

Chi City issued an update on his condition on Monday night which shocked the football world – saying he had suffered a ‘significant brain injury’ and was in an induced coma with no guarantee about the outcome.

That sparked a wave of messages of love, support and prayers from clubs across Sussex and much farther afield, at all levels of the game – a wave which is being repeated now that the worsr news has been confirmed.

Billy’s death seems set to lead to a debate on football grounds which have any brick and concrete structures near to pitch perimeters, with some in the game already calling for a full look at the issue.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

City’s match planned this Saturday at home to Lewes has been called off and it seems likely that at least one more game will also be postponed as everyone at the club mourns Billy and tries to prccess what has happened.