Contractors are set to begin work on the new 3G pitch at Nyewood Lane this week -- but delays mean that Bognor Regis Town might now have to wait until mid-December to return to action back in PO21.

Sign up to our Brighton and Hove Albion FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Rocks have issued an update on the progress being made in the £1.3m project that will see the grass surface dug up and a state-of-the-art synthetic replacement laid along with new floodlights erected and a full refurbishment of the changing rooms.

Russ Chandler, who is heading up the project on behalf of the club, believes certain issues that might protract the process have been overcome and that a spades-in-the-ground start point is very close.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He explained: "Very recently, we were made aware of a newly introduced rule that requires works to begin before 15 July in order to be eligible to return to our ground mid-season, post work completion. This created immediate pressure to clarify whether it applied from this year or next and to avoid a full season ground-share when our home would be ready for return at the mid-point.

It will soon be out with the old, in with the new, as far as the Rocks' pitch is concerned

Hear from Rocks joint manager Michael Birmingham on the squad’s pre-season so far and hopes for the campaign so far in the podcast in the video played above

"Given that context, we’ve asked the Isthmian League to apply a level of pragmatism to how the rule is applied. Even so, we believe we have now met the requirement regardless and we are awaiting final confirmation of this and that a positive and supportive response from Southern Water enables Arun District Council (ADC) to discharge the final outstanding condition. We are pleased that the BNG biodiversity net gain (BNG) condition was discharged by ADC last week.

"If approved, SiS (our main contractor) will be on site this week. A small team will begin early prep works, ahead of the full contractor mobilisation. The full programme of works has been agreed with a target completion date of 12 December. Whilst this pushes past our target completion date, a positive meeting with all stakeholders has assured me that everyone will be working their hardest to have the pitch ready prior to then. Of course, this will be dependent on factors such as weather which is outside of everyone’s control.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"This has taken an enormous effort. I want to give heartfelt thanks to the Football Foundation, Arun District Council, SiS, Labosport, and everyone who has supported the club. Over the past week, Jack (Pearce) and I have worked closely with all of them to avoid what would have been a one-year delay to our return home. I’ll share a further update the moment we receive final confirmation.”

Meanwhile, the Rocks are inviting supporters who want to own a piece of the hallowed turf at the Nye Camp to help themselves. Fans will need their own shovels. No plant vehicles are allowed. The centre circle and goal mouths have been reserved for those who have the ashes of loved ones scattered there. The club is open most mornings but it is worth checking when you can access the pitch by emailing commercial manager Allison Raymond at [email protected]