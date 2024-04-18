Defeat at Sussex rivals takes 'shine off the week' for Horsham FC
and live on Freeview channel 276
The Hornets were beaten 2-1 at the Dripping Pan on Tuesday to leave their play-off hopes in the balance.
A late Jack Mazzone goal wasn’t enough to save Horsham as the Rooks completed a league double.
The loss leaves the Hornets fifth, the final play-off spot, but they now just have one game in hand on place-below Billericay, who are three points behind.
Di Paola said: “We were poor. We looked leggy and tired, and a fair few of our players were poor on the night.
“We could have still got something out of it. We had a few chances, but we’ve given away a couple of poor goals and it’s very hard to come back from that sometimes.
“Both times we’ve played Lewes this year, we’ve not followed the game plan and played to their strengths. It’s frustrating because we’ve highlighted their strengths and the boys haven’t done it.
“This result has taken the shine off the week. On another day, we could have got something.”
The week started positively for Horsham, beating Cray Wanderers 2-0 at home on Saturday courtesy of goals from Dan Ajakaiye and James Hammond.
Di Paola was pleased and added: “We were really professional. We limited them to minimal chances. We dealt with it pretty well to be honest.
“It was really comfortable. The only negative was Hammo [Hammond] twisting his hamstring. Everything else was pretty good.”