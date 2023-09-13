Defeats aren’t full story for Burgess Hill Town – Haywards Heath slip up – Hassocks have mixed week
Burgess Hill were knocked out of the FA Trophy by Hythe Town – despite another goal from Lewis Finney.
His double had earned Dean Cox’s team a 2-0 FA Cup win over Bognor a week earlier but this time his strike was only a consolation as Hill’s Isthmian south east rivals ran out 3-1 winners at Leylands Park.
The Hillians were back in action on Tuesday night when they went to Three Bridges in the Velocity Trophy – and a strong Bridges outfit sc raped 3-2 past a Hillians side with seven under-18s making their debuts.
Cox said: “Really proud ... the young guns performed fantastically – the future is certainly bright.”
Now it’s all eyes on the FA Cup again as Hill visit another Isthmian south east side – Sheppey – in Saturday’s second qualifying round.
Haywards Heath Town could not continue their fine recent form in the Southern Combination premier division, losing 1-0 at home to Eastbourne Town to slip to seventh in the table.
Next up for Heath – who remain the division’s top scorers, with 24 from their first eight games – is a visit to Saltdean on Saturday.
In the same division, Hassocks are dowm to fourth place after a 3-0 loss at Eastbourne United – their first SCFL reverse of the season.
But James Westlake’s team won 2-1 at AFCUckfield in the Sussex Senior Cup on Tuesday night.
Saturday brings a return to SCFL action for the Robins, with AFC Vardndeanians visiting the Beacon.