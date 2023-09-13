BREAKING
Runrig lead singer Bruce Guthro dead at 62

Defeats aren’t full story for Burgess Hill Town – Haywards Heath slip up – Hassocks have mixed week

It was a tough weekend for our senior local football teams Burgess Hill, Haywards Heath and Hassocks. But two of them found reasons for cheer on Tuesday night.
By Steve Bone
Published 13th Sep 2023, 07:49 BST
Burgess Hill were knocked out of the FA Trophy by Hythe Town – despite another goal from Lewis Finney.

His double had earned Dean Cox’s team a 2-0 FA Cup win over Bognor a week earlier but this time his strike was only a consolation as Hill’s Isthmian south east rivals ran out 3-1 winners at Leylands Park.

The Hillians were back in action on Tuesday night when they went to Three Bridges in the Velocity Trophy – and a strong Bridges outfit sc raped 3-2 past a Hillians side with seven under-18s making their debuts.

Celebrations follow Lewis Finney's latest goal - against Hythe in the FA Trophy - but the Hillians lost 3-1 | Picture: Chris NealCelebrations follow Lewis Finney's latest goal - against Hythe in the FA Trophy - but the Hillians lost 3-1 | Picture: Chris Neal
Celebrations follow Lewis Finney's latest goal - against Hythe in the FA Trophy - but the Hillians lost 3-1 | Picture: Chris Neal

Cox said: “Really proud ... the young guns performed fantastically – the future is certainly bright.”

Now it’s all eyes on the FA Cup again as Hill visit another Isthmian south east side – Sheppey – in Saturday’s second qualifying round.

Haywards Heath Town could not continue their fine recent form in the Southern Combination premier division, losing 1-0 at home to Eastbourne Town to slip to seventh in the table.

Next up for Heath – who remain the division’s top scorers, with 24 from their first eight games – is a visit to Saltdean on Saturday.

Haywards Heath Town v Eastbourne Town action | Picture: Ray TurnerHaywards Heath Town v Eastbourne Town action | Picture: Ray Turner
Haywards Heath Town v Eastbourne Town action | Picture: Ray Turner

In the same division, Hassocks are dowm to fourth place after a 3-0 loss at Eastbourne United – their first SCFL reverse of the season.

But James Westlake’s team won 2-1 at AFCUckfield in the Sussex Senior Cup on Tuesday night.

Saturday brings a return to SCFL action for the Robins, with AFC Vardndeanians visiting the Beacon.

