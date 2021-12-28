Defender leaves Eastbourne for Worthing

The Sports agreed to release the young defender who, after a promising pre-season, began the campaign as Borough's right back - a position which the Sports can also fill with Jake Elliott and Joel Rollinson. He has found his opportunities limited recently.

Borough manager Danny Bloor explained: "James is a promising young player who has served the club very well. He needs and wants more game time than he has been getting recently, and so by mutual agreement he is making a permanent switch to Woodside Road. We thank him and wish him every success."