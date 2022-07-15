Defender who helped Bognor Regis Town win county cup is back at Nye Camp

The right-back had a spell at Nyewood Lane three years ago and played in the Sussex Senior Cup triumph in 2019 when the Rocks beat Burgess Hill Town at the Amex.

He returns to PO21 from a successful season with Winchester City, which saw the Citizens promoted for the first time in their history to the Southern Premier..

McCormick has been training with Robbie Blake's side and featured in the friendly at Littlehampton Town on Monday and will again play a part in proceedings tonight (Friday) when the Rocks travel to Gosport Borough, kick-off 7.30pm.

Josh McCormick was in the Bognor team who won the Sussex Senior Cup in 2019 / Picture: Tommy McMillan