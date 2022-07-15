Defender who helped Bognor Regis Town win county cup is back at Nye Camp

The right-back had a spell at Nyewood Lane three years ago and played in the Sussex Senior Cup triumph in 2019 when the Rocks beat Burgess Hill Town at the Amex.
He returns to PO21 from a successful season with Winchester City, which saw the Citizens promoted for the first time in their history to the Southern Premier..
McCormick has been training with Robbie Blake's side and featured in the friendly at Littlehampton Town on Monday and will again play a part in proceedings tonight (Friday) when the Rocks travel to Gosport Borough, kick-off 7.30pm.
Blake and assistant manager Jamie Howell are delighted to capture the defender. Blake said: "Josh was with us before when he was a young lad and you could see he had plenty of potential. He has developed really well as a player and played a big part in Winchester's promotion-winning season, so we are really happy to have secured his services."