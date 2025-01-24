Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Manager Danny Searle is demanding better defending of set-pieces by Hastings United – as he warns time is running out for them to get out of the relegation zone.

Last Saturday’s 2-1 home loss to Cray left them 20th in the Isthmian Premier, four points from safety.

Ben Wells’ goal before half-time gave them hope after Cray had gone two up in 26 minutes but they couldn’t find an equaliser.

They lost again in midweek – losing 2-1 at home to Binfield in their Velocity Trophy quarter-final – and go to eighth-placed Chatham tomorrow (Jan 25) and mid-table Carshalton on Monday with the search for points become more urgent.

Hastings United take on Cray Wanderers at the Pilot Field | Picture: Jon Smalldon

Against Cray, both goals conceded came from set-pieces – and Searle was unimpressed with what has become a recurring problem.

“The goals in the first half looked scrappy … it was really poor, you can't defend set pieces the way we're defending set pieces at the minute,” he said.

“Folkestone (3-1 defeat on January 1) was the same, you can't defend set-pieces the way we are and expect at the bare minimum not to be caused problems, if not concede goals.

"Cray didn't have a shot on target other than the two set-pieces in the first half and we go two down.

“We've spoken about the basic fundamentals of defending – you go side of your man and ensure he doesn't get in front of you, and they've done that on both occasions.

“We're not papering over cracks about shots on target because I'm not saying we were good either, but you can't defend the way we are in that sort of situation and expect to get anything.

“You're going into the second half thinking ‘let's see some character’ and I think it took three or four minutes before we even got in their half."

Searle said the defensive issues were among many aspects of their play they needed to improve ahead of the run-in.

“It's something we need to work on because we need to get better at it. Is it going to be a defining moment of our season? No. Is it something that we've got to address quickly? Yes.

“Games are running out, We still have a lot to go … but we need to start putting some points on the board.”