Defensive frailties cost Hastings United dear in loss to Bowers and Pitsea

Hastings United fell to a 4-2 defeat against Bowers and Pitsea at the Pilot Field in Danny Searle’s first home game in charge.

Despite a good performance from the Us, defensive mistakes cost them three crucial points in the fight for survival.

The visitors scored their first goal in 564 minutes and opened the scoring inside two minutes when Lewis Chambers' long throw was headed in from close range by Tq Addy. The lead doubled 20 minutes later when Geofrey Okonkwo reached a loose ball from a corner and tapped it into the back of the net.

After tricky opening stages, Hastings began passing the ball around and carved out dangerous opportunities on the right hand side which resulted in the deficit being halved through Finn Chapman, whose long range effort deflected off a defender before looping over the goalkeeper.

Goal celebrations - before it all went wrong for Hastings United | Picture: Jon Smalldon

Bowers and Pitsea had an opportunity to regain their two-goal advantage when Liam Jones pounced on a loose pass and smashed the crossbar with a powerful strike.

On the verge of half-time Davide Rodari couldn’t keep his strike down and blasted a dangerous opportunity over the bar. The Bowers shot stopper was then barraged with corners until the referee blew his whistle to signal the end of the first half.

Immediately after the interval, the Us were let off again when Jones couldn’t keep his strike down from close range. Evans Kouassi then tried his luck from distance with a curled effort which flew high and wide.

After a shaky start to the half, Rodari equalised for the hosts with a brilliant header into the top corner and immediately ran over to the Hastings fans behind the goal to celebrate.

Hastings on the attack | Picture: Jon Smalldon

This goal shifted the momentum in Hastings’ favour and they began attacking with purpose but against the run of play, Bowers and Pitsea found themselves back ahead through Dexter Peter who’s strike on the swivel found the bottom hand corner.

Kouassi drilled a strike into the bottom left-hand corner to add the fourth for the visitors and send Hastings home with nothing.

The Us’ fight against relegation has intensified even though they remain in 18th place on 20 points and they will be hoping to get back to winning ways at home to Dover Athletic on Boxing Day.

Attendance: 703