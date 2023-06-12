Defensive shake-up for Worthing FC: One commits, two depart, former Fulham and QPR man joins

It’s all change at the back for Worthing FC – with one fans’ favourite committing to another season at Woodside Road, a former Fulham and QPR youngster joining and two squad members moving on.

Joel Colbran has committed to Worthing FC for another season, but defenders James Beresford and Dan Bowry have departed.

Colbran’s new deal comes off the back of a magnificent season for the 24-year-old in defence in which he has been as consistent as ever.

He also contributed in attack with five goals and 12 assists.

Joel Colbran | Picture: Worthing FC

Colbran's performances last season were regularly praised by boss Adam Hinshelwood.

Colbran was a youth player at the club and was brought back to Woodside Road almost immediately after Hinshelwoods's re-appointment in October 2017.

He celebrated his 200th appearance for the club in the Sussex Senior Cup final win over Bognor at the Amex Stadium last month.

Joe Felix is new at Woodside Rd | Picture: Worthing FC

Worthing have also announced the signing of Dulwich Hamlet defender Joe Felix.

The 23-year-old full-back was Hamlet’s Players’ and Supporters’ Player of the Year last season, making 50 appearances in pink and purple during the campaign.

Felix signed a scholarship at Fulham aged 16 and spent two years at Craven Cottage before leaving without making a first team appearance and joining West London rivals QPR in 2018.

Felix spent some time on loan at Burgess Hill Town at the end of the 2018/19 season.

After his release by the Rs he went on to play for Woking, Maidstone, Billericay and Torquay United before settling at Champion Hill last summer.

Despite a difficult season for Hamlet that resulted in relegation from National South, the tenacious defender shone, even managing to pick up the club’s Goal of the Season award for a strike against Dover.

Hinshelwood said: “Joe was excellent in our two games against Dulwich last season. He’s only 23 but has lots of experience already and is comfortable in a number of positions.”

While Colbran commits and Felix joins, two of his fellow defenders - Beresford and Bowry – depart.

Beresford embarks on an adventure in the Far East, where he has agreed terms with Uthai Thani in Thailand League 1.

After coming through the Worthing academy Beresford left for spells at Lewes and Eastbourne before returning in December 2021, helping the team to the Isthmian premier title.

The 21-year-old played over 50 times for Worthing, and his final appearancewas in that Senior Cup final win last month.

Bowry has mutually agreed to leave the club following the expiration of his contract.

Last summer he signed from Kings Lynn Town and made 24 appearances in total during the 22-23 season.