Déjà vu for Three Bridges as they are denied by a late, late equaliser

It was a case of déjà vu for Bridges as they conceded a late, late equaliser for the second game running in a game not helped by a poor refereeing performance.

Kieron Pamment had an early effort saved and Noel Leighton drove wide after a promising move, but the first half was quite tame overall with Bridges only being bothered by the excellent long throw ins by Bagusan Graham and a near miss by Correy Davidson just before the interval.

Midway through the second period Gianni Ashley hit a good effort that went just over the bar before the one quality moment of the game saw the visitors take a 69th minute lead. Brannon O’Neill delivered the perfectly flighted free kick from the right and Noel Leighton’s header was too much for keeper Harley Earle.

The referee, who knew he was being assessed (why are refs put under such pressure?), had already been a bit too officious, but suddenly he was flashing cards at all and sundry with two of Sittingbourne’s management team getting yellow cards and Bridges boss Jamie Crellin receiving two in quick succession so that he had to watch the closing stages of the game almost peering over the dugout!

But it got worse for Bridges, who earlier in the week had seen a lead slip in the 90th minute at Haywards Heath. This time it came two minutes into the five allotted added. In fairness to the referee, this looked a stone wall penalty as Matt Warren was brought down, and substitute Mitchell May made no mistake from the spot.

But in the sixth minute of added time (yes, it didn’t stop at five!), Tad Bromage made what looked like a genuine challenge for the ball with the keeper as a corner came over, but Sittingbourne’s over zealous protests hardly helped and the referee incredibly showed Bromage a second yellow card to complete a miserable day all around for both Bridges and the man in the middle.

Bridges Man of the Match - Kevin Rivera.

This Saturday Bridges are at home to promotion chasing Beckenham Town.

Sittingbourne: H.Earle, D.Jones, C.Davidson, J.Ellui, J.Tyrie, S.Uyi (H.Pont, 54), S.Mbonkwi, M.Warren, C.Burgin (M.May, 61), A.Eyoma (G.Kileba, 82), B.Graham.Unused Subs. - V.Follea, T.Singh.Booked - Burgin (18), Davidson (43).