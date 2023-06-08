‘Delighted to sign this new deal’ – Young midfielder commits future to Crawley Town

Crawley Town have confirmed that midfielder Rafiq Khaleel has committed his future to the club after signing a two-year deal with an extra one-year option.

The new deal will keep him at the Broadfield Stadium until at least 2025.

After signing as a 17-year-old in February 2020, Khaleel had loan spells at non-league sides Kings Langley and Gosport Borough, where he moulded quickly into the men’s game.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The 20-year-old had a breakthrough season last year in League Two, and excelled under manager Scott Lindsey, who started the youngster in his first game in charge, a 3-2 victory over Salford City.

The energetic midfielder scored his first professional goal at the club in impressive fashion, netting a crucial equaliser at home to Doncaster Rovers in March.

Khaleel said: “I’m delighted to sign this new deal and commit my future here - I am looking forward to next season and showing more of what me and this team can do.

“Thanks for the continued support and I can't wait to see you guys soon.”