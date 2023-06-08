‘Delighted to sign this new deal’ – Young midfielder commits future to Crawley Town

The new deal will keep him at the Broadfield Stadium until at least 2025.
After signing as a 17-year-old in February 2020, Khaleel had loan spells at non-league sides Kings Langley and Gosport Borough, where he moulded quickly into the men’s game.
The 20-year-old had a breakthrough season last year in League Two, and excelled under manager Scott Lindsey, who started the youngster in his first game in charge, a 3-2 victory over Salford City.
The energetic midfielder scored his first professional goal at the club in impressive fashion, netting a crucial equaliser at home to Doncaster Rovers in March.
Khaleel said: “I’m delighted to sign this new deal and commit my future here - I am looking forward to next season and showing more of what me and this team can do.
“Thanks for the continued support and I can't wait to see you guys soon.”