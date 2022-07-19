Dembele deal sought by Bognor Regis Town as striker faces Pompey

Dembele, 25, is in the squad to face the Blues and he will be joined by central defender Tom Bragg, 19, who has come to the Rocks on a long loan from Vanarama National League side Eastleigh.

Dembele spent last season at Southern Premier Division Gosport Borough and has previously played for Lewes and Braintree. Blake said: "Nick has trained with us and he will be involved against Pompey and we hope we can get a deal done for him to sign for us."

Blake has been impressed with Bragg in training and says the former Southampton Academy youngster is a bright prospect. He added: "Tom has a strong presence and he is excellent on the ball. We have to thank Eastleigh and their manager Lee Bradbury for their help bringing Tom to the club for this loan spell."

Nathan Odokonyero has been training with the Rocks with a view to rejoining / Picture: Martin Denyer

Meanwhile, Rocks could also be welcoming back a familiar face from last season in the shape of attacker Nathan Odokonyero. He is expected to be in the squad to face Pompey and could well sign a deal to stay at the Nye Camp ahead of the new Isthmian premier division campaign.